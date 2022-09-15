Read full article on original website
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
James Cameron Opens Up About Releasing Avatar 2 Over A Decade After The Original And Why He Thinks It Will Work
Avatar filmmaker James Cameron shares his thoughts on releasing the sequel so many years after the original.
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
‘Wall-E’ Is the First Disney Movie in the Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection has been one of the leaders in high-end home video since 1984. Over those 35+ years, they’ve released hundreds of movies on laserdisc, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, covering every conceivable genre, style, and international cinema. But Criterion has never released a movie from Disney or Pixar before.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
thedigitalfix.com
Matt Damon explains why they “don’t make movies like they used to”
Have you ever scrolled through a streaming service, desperate for a film to watch that isn’t too massive, and isn’t too obscure? Matt Damon, the multi-Oscar nominated actor behind some of the best movies of all time, can relate. And, he’s also explained why you might be getting frustrated too.
Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance
Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
James Cameron Says He 'Clashed' With Studio Before 'Avatar' Release
The "Avatar" director said aspects of his 2009 movie are "still competitive with everything that’s out there these days."
‘You Know What? I Made ‘Titanic”: James Cameron Recalls Fighting with Studio to Keep Scenes in ‘Avatar’
“Avatar” may have been the highest grossing film of all time after its original release, but that doesn’t mean that the process of getting there was smooth. Despite James Cameron’s unimpeachable track record at the box office, he still found himself battling with studio executive to keep his favorite shots in the film. Ahead of the film’s re-release and December’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” sequel, Cameron spoke to the New York Times about the occasionally contentious process of editing “Avatar.” “I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things,” Cameron said. “For example, the studio felt that...
toofab.com
Jason Blum Says Halloween Reboot Trilogy Came with 'A Lot of Pressure' (Exclusive)
"We try and really do things that the fans gonna be happy about ... except killing Michael Myers, they’re going to be upset about that." "Halloween Ends" this year ... or at least the reboot trilogy featuring Jamie Lee Curtis' return as Laurie Strode does ... and producer Jason Blum says working on the films has been a mix of fun and serious pressure.
EW.com
Amazon officially announces Blade Runner 2099 TV series produced by Ridley Scott
Are you ready for more Blade Runner? Ridley Scott certainly is. Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099, a live-action limited TV series set in the world of Scott's beloved sci-fi film. The original Blade Runner director will serve as an executive producer on 2099, while Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will be showrunner.
Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion
Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
ETOnline.com
'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
Disney Shifts ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Sets ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ for July 2024
Disney stamped release dates Thursday on some of its biggest announcements from out of its D23 convention, most notably shifting “Haunted Mansion” from the spring of next year to now open in a prime summer 2023 slot on August 11, 2023, while also dating “Mufasa: The Lion King” for July 5, 2024.
ComicBook
Pearl: Horror Fans Cannot Stop Praising Mia Goth's Performance in X Prequel
Earlier this year, Ti West's X hit theatres and featured a big surprise in the end credits. The horror movie's final moments revealed that West also filmed a prequel starring Mia Goth. In X, Goth played both Maxine, the ambitious adult film actor, as well as Pearl, the murderous old woman who lived on the farm where a dirty movie was being filmed. In Pearl, Goth plays the younger version of the titular character, giving fans a glimpse at her troubled past. The prequel hit theatres this weekend, and horror fans cannot stop praising Goth's performance.
