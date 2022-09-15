Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Explodes After Michael Asks Her for 5K to Get Off Instagram
Angela and Michael are once again going through an extreme rough patch in their marriage. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael were clearly not getting along while he remained in Nigeria waiting for his visa to get approved and Angela expressed serious doubts that he was in the marriage for the right reasons.
'Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Reveals Plan to Adopt a Baby
Making plans for the future. Chrishell Stause is opening up about wanting to adopt while clapping back at critics. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her partner, G Flip, holding hands and smiling. However, she took issue with one critic and took to her Instagram story to address their comment, "You didn't want to have children?"
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Cries After Ending Chromatic Ball Show Early Due to Severe Weather
Lady Gaga got emotional as she thanked her fans for all their love and support on Saturday, after having to end her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami early due to severe weather. In what was the final night of the stadium tour, the singer was forced to stop her show with six songs remaining.
Enrique Iglesias Passionately Kisses Fan at Meet and Greet in Las Vegas
Enrique Iglesias gave one fan a truly personal meet-and-greet experience in Las Vegas on Friday. In a now-viral video, the “Bailando” singer is seen kissing and getting handsy with a woman at Resorts World. Iglesias took to Instagram to share the video, simply writing, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS...
Tyler Stanaland Not Dating 'Selling the OC' Co-Star Alex Hall After Brittany Snow Split, Despite Rumors
Despite last week's rumors, Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland is not dating co-star Alex Hall. The two were spotted together the same day that Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced their separation, but a source tells ET they are not a couple. "Although Tyler and Alex spend time together and are...
Princess Charlotte Wears Special Brooch Tribute In Honor of Her Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Funeral
Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Prince William and Kate Middleton's 7-year-old daughter matched her mother in an all-black coat dress for the ceremony. Charlotte's attire included a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. The...
Peta Murgatroyd Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Going Very Big' After Moving to Streaming (Exclusive)
Peta Murgatroyd is ready for her epic Dancing With the Stars return! ET spoke with Peta and several other DWTS pros as they shot a portion of their opening number at Disneyland, and the dancer promised that big things are coming in season 31. "It’s just bigger and better than...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Older Kids Cut Him Out Over COVID Restrictions
Kody Brown's older kids have had enough when it comes to his COVID restrictions. Coming off the highest season premiere in six years, Sunday's episode of TLC's Sister Wives didn't tone down the drama. In it, the patriarch of the Brown family is at odds with some of his older children who accuse him of favoring his youngest wife, Robyn Brown, amid the pandemic.
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Allergic Reaction to 'White Lotus' Spray Tan Sent Her to the Emergency Room
Jennifer Coolidge is getting real about a health scare she suffered while filming The White Lotus. In a new interview with Allure via Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winning actress revealed she had to go to the emergency room after having an allergic reaction to a spray tan she got for her role in the HBO Max series.
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage
Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
Mike Myers Teases the Possibility of a Fourth 'Austin Powers' Film (Exclusive)
Could a fourthAustin Powers movie be in the works? It seems to be a very groovy possibility. Mike Myers walked the carpet at the premiere of his new film, Amsterdam, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Sunday, and he teased the idea while speaking with ET's Rachel Smith.
'House of the Dragon': Theo Nate on Laenor's Lover and That Shocking Wedding Scene (Exclusive)
In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 1, audiences were treated to another violent wedding on the Game of Thrones franchise. And the bloodshed once again led to a character’s death, a person close to Laenor (Theo Nate), the eldest son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who unexpectedly found himself positioned for the Iron Throne.
Kate Winslet Hospitalized for Precaution After Falling in Croatia
Kate Winslet suffered a fall while on location filming in Croatia and was taken to the hospital, ET has learned. The famed actress slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film Lee. A rep for Winslet tells ET, “She is fine...
'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger Reveals Why She Didn't Immediately Say Yes to Returning as Catherine
Marg Helgenberger is feeling the love as she reprises her role as Catherine Willows in season 2 of CSI: Vegas. The veteran actress steps back into her iconic character's shoes, reintegrating herself back onto the CSI team following the departures of original CSI stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox. "Everybody...
Jared Leto Splits From Valery Kaufman, Has Been 'Dating Around' Source Says
Jared Leto is back on the market! A source confirms to ET that the Morbius star and model Valery Kaufman have split. "Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up,” the source tells ET. Adding that the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman has been on the dating scene since their split.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Interact Publicly at North's Basketball Game
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West came together for North West's basketball game over the weekend. In new photos of the former couple, Kim and Kanye appeared to be chatting while supporting their eldest daughter at her latest sports match. In the pics, a still-blonde Kim kept things sporty in...
