'Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Reveals Plan to Adopt a Baby

Making plans for the future. Chrishell Stause is opening up about wanting to adopt while clapping back at critics. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her partner, G Flip, holding hands and smiling. However, she took issue with one critic and took to her Instagram story to address their comment, "You didn't want to have children?"
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Enrique Iglesias Passionately Kisses Fan at Meet and Greet in Las Vegas

Enrique Iglesias gave one fan a truly personal meet-and-greet experience in Las Vegas on Friday. In a now-viral video, the “Bailando” singer is seen kissing and getting handsy with a woman at Resorts World. Iglesias took to Instagram to share the video, simply writing, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Older Kids Cut Him Out Over COVID Restrictions

Kody Brown's older kids have had enough when it comes to his COVID restrictions. Coming off the highest season premiere in six years, Sunday's episode of TLC's Sister Wives didn't tone down the drama. In it, the patriarch of the Brown family is at odds with some of his older children who accuse him of favoring his youngest wife, Robyn Brown, amid the pandemic.
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage

Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
'House of the Dragon': Theo Nate on Laenor's Lover and That Shocking Wedding Scene (Exclusive)

In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon season 1, audiences were treated to another violent wedding on the Game of Thrones franchise. And the bloodshed once again led to a character’s death, a person close to Laenor (Theo Nate), the eldest son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who unexpectedly found himself positioned for the Iron Throne.
Kate Winslet Hospitalized for Precaution After Falling in Croatia

Kate Winslet suffered a fall while on location filming in Croatia and was taken to the hospital, ET has learned. The famed actress slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film Lee. A rep for Winslet tells ET, “She is fine...
