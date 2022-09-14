ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Business
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
Sandy Springs, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
atlantafi.com

How Much Is The Average Home In Atlanta Worth?

Home prices in Atlanta, Georgia have been rising steadily over the last 24 months. In areas that used to have $10,000 properties just 10 years ago, gentrification has quickly shot prices through the roof. You may be curious to know how much an average Atlanta home costs in the current...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Metro Atlanta#Consumer Price Index
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Chattahoochee Trails names new CEO

The organization charged with revitalizing the Chattahoochee Riverfront has a new leader at the helm. Kwanza Hall, former congressman and Atlanta city councilman, has been named managing partner and CEO of Chattahoochee Trails. Chattahoochee Trails is a new organization intended to provide water reclamation and recreational opportunities along Atlanta’s under-utilized Chattahoochee Riverfront. “I’ve always loved […] The post Chattahoochee Trails names new CEO appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Chattahoochee Trails to transform under new CEO Kwanza Hall

Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Riverfront may become a bustling area if Kwanza Hall, the new Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails follows through on his vision. “Cities around the world have transformed their river fronts into historic attractions for visitors and residents, and we can do the same here in Atlanta through the innovative use of our blue and green infrastructure.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy