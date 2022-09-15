ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Batch Coffee by Beer Tree opening soon

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – A local company known for brewing popular craft beers is now expanding its efforts into brewing coffee.

The owners of Beer Tree Brew Co. are preparing to open Batch Coffee on Chenango Bridge Road.

It marks the 4th local location opened by Chuck and Chris Rhoades and Brendan Harder, joining Beer Tree Farm in Port Crane, their original location, Beer Tree Factory at the Oakdale Commons and Downtown by Beer Tree in Binghamton.

With the opening of Downtown earlier this year, Beer Tree began offering coffee and fresh baked goods during morning cafe hours.

They later added a cafe to the Factory.

Batch will have its own coffee roasting equipment on site.

The owners have been working with Coe Young of Laveggio Roasteria who is well-known for his demanding standards for roasting and brewing high quality coffee.

Batch is planning a soft opening soon.

It’s still hiring baristas and other staff.

You can find out more by emailing jobs@drinkbatchcoffee.com.

