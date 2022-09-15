ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddlers rescued from Hocking Co. home, nationwide warrant issued for the parents

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two parents are on the run after a search warrant led investigators to the discovery of an extreme case of child cruelty. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road. The warrant, officials said, was in relation to an ongoing sexual assault case.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while inside car near the South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car near the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru

Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH

