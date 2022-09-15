Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Three-Year-Old Found in Cage Inside Home Two Suspects at Large
On Sunday, September 18th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road, in relation to a sexual assault investigation. When law enforcement personnel entered the residence, which was in deplorable condition, they...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddlers rescued from Hocking Co. home, nationwide warrant issued for the parents
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two parents are on the run after a search warrant led investigators to the discovery of an extreme case of child cruelty. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road. The warrant, officials said, was in relation to an ongoing sexual assault case.
Two adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in south Columbus in August. According to the Columbus Division of Police, gunfire was exchanged between two people at around 2:45 p.m. on August 6 behind a CVS located on Parsons […]
cwcolumbus.com
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
Police search for suspects after Miamisburg shooting
The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
Man shot while walking with girlfriend in the Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg while he was walking with his girlfriend Saturday night in west Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in an alley around 10:15 p.m. near the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in […]
Man shot while inside car near the South Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car near the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru
Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
