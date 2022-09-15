Read full article on original website
Winchester HS Wins National Honor – and Some Money!
Photographed receiving the check and honor, left to right: Herff Jones Yearbook representatives Nicole Laughrey and Kim Minnich, 2022 Golden Era Editor-in-Chief Reed Brandenburg, Yearbook Sponsor and Adviser Dustin Shannon, and Varsity Brands Regional Impact Director Mark Chambers; along with the 2022 yearbook staff. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the...
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie
MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Carmel PD gets upgrade without tax dollars
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) recently purchased tools to equip 16 patrol supervisors with breaching kits. These kits are tools that officers can use to break down doors/barriers during a critical incident that requires an immediate response. CPD officers are trained to respond immediately and directly to a threat during...
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A student was tased after a fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance Saturday night. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
Docs: Indiana man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
Spooky Spots in Indy
As soon as the early morning air turns autumnally crisp, lovers of fall start hopping into their cars to peep at hauntingly beautiful displays of fall foliage. If you’re ready for some new fall travel ideas a bit out of the ordinary, might I suggest some unique sites hidden around Indianapolis?
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax
The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
