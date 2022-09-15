ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
woofboomnews.com

Winchester HS Wins National Honor – and Some Money!

Photographed receiving the check and honor, left to right: Herff Jones Yearbook representatives Nicole Laughrey and Kim Minnich, 2022 Golden Era Editor-in-Chief Reed Brandenburg, Yearbook Sponsor and Adviser Dustin Shannon, and Varsity Brands Regional Impact Director Mark Chambers; along with the 2022 yearbook staff. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the...
WINCHESTER, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
munciejournal.com

YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie

MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griffin, IN
City
Yorktown, IN
State
Delaware State
City
Washington, IN
City
Economy, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel PD gets upgrade without tax dollars

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) recently purchased tools to equip 16 patrol supervisors with breaching kits. These kits are tools that officers can use to break down doors/barriers during a critical incident that requires an immediate response. CPD officers are trained to respond immediately and directly to a threat during...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcs#Absenteeism#U S Census Bureau#Nationwide#Wmun#Inside Indiana Business#Prospect Id Camp#Indot
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
evansvilleliving.com

Spooky Spots in Indy

As soon as the early morning air turns autumnally crisp, lovers of fall start hopping into their cars to peep at hauntingly beautiful displays of fall foliage. If you’re ready for some new fall travel ideas a bit out of the ordinary, might I suggest some unique sites hidden around Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy