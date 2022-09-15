ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Fisher Proves That Carrie Underwood Calls The Shots On 'Date Night'

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Mike Fisher couldn’t say “no” when Carrie Underwood made a suggestion for their date… The former NHL star shared a brief clip on Instagram on Thursday (September 15), showing Underwood firing a few bullets. Wearing a black t-shirt, a leather and denim skirt and boots, Underwood has her ears covered and expertly aims at her target.

“When [Carrie Underwood] wants to practice as part of our date night you never say no,” Fisher captioned, adding a smile and hash-tagging the video “sharp shooter.”

Fisher’s followers applauded Underwood, including by saying “This woman does EVERYTHING. what a queen,” “Looks fabulous no matter what she's doing!,” and “Carrie taking Poor Everybody Else to the NEXT LEVEL,” among other comments. That one referenced one of the tracks on Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones , which debuted in June. The album included “Poor Everybody Else,” a powerful rock-infused anthem, along with “ Ghost Story ,” “ Crazy Angels ,” “Pink Champagne” and other fan-favorite tracks. Watch Underwood’s practice shots here :

On Wednesday (September 14), Fisher posted another clip of Underwood… But that time, the video captured Underwood out for a run, and Fisher sneaks up behind her in the vehicle. The “Denim & Rhinestones” powerhouse waves her husband off as he loudly honks the horn behind her and laughs. Jokes aside, Underwood knows she and Fisher are “ such a great team .” Listen to “Poor Everybody Else” again here :

