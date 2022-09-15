ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Travis County deputy shoots suspect in Elgin

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in Elgin Saturday evening. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. ALSO | AFD says fires at Crow Bar on South Congress, vacant auto repair shop determined arson. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverfield Drive. She crashed head on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in N Austin stabbing

A man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department said the stabbing happened around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd. The victim is around 40 years old. ALSO | One dead after auto-pedestrian collision in E...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH

After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after auto-pedestrian crash near Lake Travis

One person died after being struck by a vehicle near Lake Travis late Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Medics performed CPR on the patient but later pronounced them dead on scene. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Austin

2020 summer protest helping shape APDs polices, new report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests led to lawsuits, injured protesters, and policemen. To improve and strengthen the Austin Police Departments' response when dealing with those situations the force released its action response report known as an A-A-R. During a media briefing, Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said the report is a critical tool to analyze events, the response, and improvements that need to happen moving forward. But a representative with the Austin Justice Coalition tells CBS Austin the documentation doesn’t address a key issue.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX

