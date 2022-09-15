FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police have identified a suspect vehicle following a deadly hit-and-run in Florence that left the victim roughly three miles away from the scene. The Florence Police Dept. said the vehicle is believed to be a dark lifted pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and aftermarket rims. The truck appears to have damage to the front passenger-side headlight area. Traffic Investigators are working on determining the suspect's route from the collision scene to the victim's final location on Ingram Street.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO