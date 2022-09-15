Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Suspect vehicle identified after deadly hit-and-run leaves victim miles away from scene
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police have identified a suspect vehicle following a deadly hit-and-run in Florence that left the victim roughly three miles away from the scene. The Florence Police Dept. said the vehicle is believed to be a dark lifted pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and aftermarket rims. The truck appears to have damage to the front passenger-side headlight area. Traffic Investigators are working on determining the suspect's route from the collision scene to the victim's final location on Ingram Street.
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
wpde.com
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
Deadly hit-and-run leaves victim miles away from initial scene in Florence, police say
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Florence. Police say the victim was found roughly three miles away following a single car crash overnight. Florence police responded to a single car rollover crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Church Street near June Lane. Officers...
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
wpde.com
Deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris under investigation
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with SC Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Corporal David Jones says the operator of a motorcycle...
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from North Carolina home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
cbs17
Man found passed out behind the wheel with heroin in car, Moore County deputies say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they have arrested a man found with heroin in his car in Vass. Deputies say they found a driver passed out behind the wheel on the 4500 block of Lobelia Road Tuesday after receiving a call about a possible intoxicated driver.
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available
ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
wpde.com
Arrests made, 2 at large following multiple robberies in Lumberton: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several robberies took place this week. On Monday September 12, around 2:41 a.m., Lumberton Police Officers responded to a business alarm at Sole Freakz located at 3567 Lackey Street. Officers said they found a front window of the business had been...
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
wpde.com
Victim expected to be ok after being shot in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is expected to be ok after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of Blanding Drive just outside of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He added the victim...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in NC, sheriff’s office says
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday evening.
columbuscountynews.com
Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal
Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
Rockingham Police seek assault suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an assault suspect. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Police Department posted a photo of Leo Michael Williams Jr. Williams is accused of beating up an elderly man — the husband of his mother — inside a Boone Street...
