Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
creativeloafing.com
Atl Breakfast Club
Brunch on Sunday at Elleven45 ☺️Everyone free til 3! Need a free section text “table” to 470-262-2613. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#atl#atlnightlife#atlantanightlife#brunchatl#atlantaevents#atlbrunch#brunchatlanta#atlanta_events#atlanta_party. Share on Facebook Messenger.
creativeloafing.com
Sls Sunday Day Party @ Elleven45/Free Entry Before 5Pm/Soga Entertainment
The Ultimate Day Party on Peachtree StreetAbout this eventThe ultimate day party has returned to Peachtree at the World Renown "Elleven45 Lounge". Come and experience how day parties should be - indoor/outdoor patio with cabana style sections + city's top Djs + food and drinks + hookahs + amazing staff + valet parking. Everyone in free before 5pm with RSVP. For instant RSVP confirmation text the word "SLS" to the number "41400". For inquiry on promos and bottle service text inquiry to 864-571-0015 For More Weekly Parties Log Onto: www.SOGAENT.COMTagsUnited States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#food#hookah#sunday#dayparty#foodanddrink#atlantanightlife#sundayfunday#food_and_drink#atlanta_eventsShare with friendsShare on FacebookShare on Facebook MessengerShare on LinkedinShare on TwitterShare by Email.
creativeloafing.com
Loudermilk Conference Center
The Great Reimagination - Designing A Career That Works For You!. Join us for the first ever combined event for Professional Development Symposium and Entrepreneur Institute! Two great for the price of one!. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta ClassesAtlanta Business Classes#entrepreneurship#entrepreneur#blackowned#blackown... Cost: $60.00. In-Person Enrollment: Atlanta...
creativeloafing.com
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
So Lit Sundays @Elleven45
United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#dayparty#atlantaclubs#atlantanightlife#thingstodoinatlanta#atlantaevents#daypartyatl#dayparties#atlantadayparty#atlanta_events#atlsunday. Share on Facebook Messenger.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta'S #1 International Saturday Party! #Flightsaturdays!
For Bottle Service, please text 4044837732. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#hiphop#reggae#afrobeats#afrobeat#dancehall#amapiano. Share on Facebook Messenger.
creativeloafing.com
Trap Yoga In The Park
Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
Passport Saturday @ Josephine Lounge - Atlanta, Ga
The Best International Party in Atlanta. Ladies' Night Each & Every Saturday. Welcome to Passport Saturdays at Josephine Lounge!. Call your crew and tell them ladies' night is on us! We will be giving out free bottles of champagne to groups of 5+ ladies (while supplies last - must arrive before 11pm).
creativeloafing.com
Barcode Saturday’S At Lyfe Atl #Nightclub
Sexiest Party in downtown Atlanta. Celebrity hide away. You never know who may show up!!!!. $10 PARKING ALL NIGHT(In Parking Decks) Come Party at @lyfe_atl the sexiest spot in Downtown Atlanta. "The Official Celebrity Hideaway" For VIP Sections & Birthday Specials call 404-996-9491. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in...
creativeloafing.com
I Love Day Parties
Each and Every Saturday We got the Hottest Day Party in ATL. Doors open up at 3pm. ALL YOU CAN DRINK 3-6pm. Our patio vibes are DIFFERENT!. Have you been to our Patio? GREAT VIBES x GREAT MUSIC x GREAT DRINKS!. Come check out our Day Party at Elleven45 where...
creativeloafing.com
E.D.C. Presents Baddie Brunch & Day Party
EatDrunkChillAtl We call it Brunch with a Twist! Delicious food, the best frozen drinks and cocktail selections and a Vibe unmatched!. The Party Starts When You Walk In. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#brunch#party#dayparty#atlantanightlife#atlantaparties#atlanta_events. Share on Facebook Messenger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
Trap And Rnb Brunch By Milk & Honey
A creative R&B driven Brunch sponsored by the famous Milk & Honey Restaurant exclusively at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead Atlanta. Arriving after 3pm? NEED an Outdoor V.I.P. Cabana??? They're only $300 text "1145" TO 404.386.1888. Food is served from 1pm to 8pm - Day Party Lasts until 12am. Same event...
creativeloafing.com
90S-2000S House Party Saturday @ Josephine Lounge - Atlanta
MixMasterDavid's 90s-2000s House Party Everyone free until 11pm One hour open Branson Bar. Josephine Lounge is located just North of Downtown Atlanta in Brookhaven. Everyone gets in free before 11pm and parking is FREE. This event is 21 and up. Dress code is enforced, so come Dressed to Impress! No...
creativeloafing.com
Rum Punch Brunch: Eat. Sip. Chill.
The Brunch Everyone is Talking About in Atlanta! The Best Rum Punch, Exotic Eats, and A Vibe Unmatched. Walk in, dance out! Atlanta's most celebrated brunch features music across cultures and gourmet Caribbean cuisine. We will feature new food trucks monthly, catering Caribbean favorites with creative twists prepared to perfection.
Michael Jordan Finances Grant for Detroit and Atlanta High Schoolers
Michael Jordan finances grant for Detroit and Atlanta high schoolers to help them reach financial stability during school. The post Michael Jordan Finances Grant for Detroit and Atlanta High Schoolers appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
creativeloafing.com
Soca Saturday'S
LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN FOREST PARK! FREE PARKING AVAILABLE!. GREAT FOOD, DRINKS AND GREAT VIBES! COME GET A TASTE OF JAMAICA WHILE YOU ENJOY YOUR FAVORITE SOCA TUNES. TICKETS SEATING NOT GUARANTEED AFTER 7:15PM; AND WE DO NOT ALLOW PARTIES OVER 6 PEOPLE. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Forest...
creativeloafing.com
Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta
The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
creativeloafing.com
Free Entry + Free Drinks At Lyfe This Saturday At Lyfe
THE NUMBER 1 SATURDAY PARTY IN THE CITY! 21+ EVERYBODY FREE ENTRY + FREE DRINKS UNTIL 12AM W/ RSVP. . RSVP BELOW. Reserve Your Section To Celebrate Any Special Event | SECTIONS SELL OUT EVERY WEEK BOOK YOURS TODAY. For More Info Or To Reserve Your Section Contact 470-408-9038. United...
creativeloafing.com
Ladies Always In Free! #Flightsaturdays @Elleven45 Lounge.
For Bottle Service, please text 4044837732. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta OtherAtlanta Music Other.
Comments / 0