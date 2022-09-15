Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue clears apartment complex fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at a Gainesville apartment complex was put out late Sunday night. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at around 11:40 Sunday night. . The fire was at the apartment complex at 3650 SW 20th Avenue. Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters worked with Alachua...
2 dead in Marion County following plane crash in wooded area, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal plane crash in a remote area that killed two people. The crash happened late Saturday in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a small, private...
click orlando
Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials...
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
WCJB
Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
WCJB
8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
click orlando
Driver fleeing hit-and-run crash dies after trying to ram gate at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. According to News 6 partner News4JAX, Florida Highway Patrol...
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
