ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville Fire Rescue clears apartment complex fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at a Gainesville apartment complex was put out late Sunday night. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at around 11:40 Sunday night. . The fire was at the apartment complex at 3650 SW 20th Avenue.  Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters worked with Alachua...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Bradford County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Bradford County, FL
City
Hampton, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Accident
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for battery on officer

ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
ALACHUA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
WCJB

8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy