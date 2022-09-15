Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Does the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Have a V8 Engine?
Find out if the ultra-popular 2022 Jeep Wrangler has an available V8 engine. The post Does the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Have a V8 Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine The Crossover’s Rugged Redesign
Honda is readying a revamped Pilot crossover for 2023, and new renderings from Kolesa.ru imagine what it could look like when it debuts. The photos arrive after the company released fresh teasers of the redesigned TrailSport model, which strip away the confusing camouflage to provide a peek at the styling. These serve as the basis for the new rendering.
Rare BMW M1 Wheels Come Up For Sale And They're Not Cheap
The BMW M1 is legendary for the Bavarian marque. In a failed attempt to collaborate with Lamborghini for a production racing car for homologation, the first standalone M car was born. It was produced from 1978 to 1981, with only over 400 units ever made. To say that the M1 is a rare find would be an understatement, more so if you're talking about just their wheels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CNBC
Should you buy a car in 2022? Here's what consumers need to know to beat high vehicle prices
Buying a car continues to be a challenge amid record-high inflation, support shortages and increasing interest rates. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new and used car prices have risen dramatically, leaving buyers with limited choices for finding affordable vehicles. That said, there are still some signs of hope...
Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric Debuts As Van With 149-Mile Range
The Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric debuts at the IAA Transportation Motorshow in Hannover, Germany. It's the brand's latest commercial EV and fits above the electrified Kangoo but below the Master in the lineup. The Trafic Van E-Tech Electric makes 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts) from its electric motor. The 52-kilowatt-hour...
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a good SUV but it isn't perfect. Here are 3 great things about the new SUV - and 3 not-so-great. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut
BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it's due for its debut on Sept. 27. A teaser video released on Tuesday gives...
2023 Chrysler 300C Sold Out In 12 Hours, Waiting List Created
Well, that was quick. Chrysler needed only 12 hours to sell the 2,200 300C performance sedans it plans to build. Following its reveal on September 13 at 6 PM EDT, a dedicated page on the company’s website went live, allowing interested parties to claim one. That link is still up and running as even though all reservations have been met, you can sign up for a car by putting your name on a waiting list.
2023 Honda CR-V First Drive Review: The Once And Future King?
I love a good spreadsheet. Whether this stems from my basic inability to do math problems in my head or my conviction that data makes complex subjects easier to understand, I’m not sure. But lining up figures in neat rows and columns, with pre-programmed formulas doing the algorithmic heavy lifting is my security blanket.
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Be Revealed Soon
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will introduce a major refresh for the heavy duty pickup, including revisions to the front and rear end styling, an overhauled interior, and a few powertrain updates as well. Now, recent comments made by a GM exec indicate that the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD is set to debut relatively soon.
VW ID. Buzz Transformed Into Paramedic EV Bus
The ID. Buzz – Volkswagen’s battery-powered bus for the family or the business – has been in production since June this year. It is already enjoying strong demand from customers and the Wolfsburg-based automaker wants to keep the momentum high and has plans for different special versions of the model.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
Mercedes CLE-Class Coupe Spied On The Track And Showing Cabin
The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class coupe will replace the two-door variants of the C- and E-Class. Plus, there will be a convertible version as a similar substitute for the droptop models of those vehicles. These spy shots show us not just the fixed-roof CLE but also include looks into the cabin. The...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0