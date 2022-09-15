Read full article on original website
abc57.com
First Street and Main Street under construction starting Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Milestone Contractors North says First Street and Main Street will both be milled on Saturday, September 17, and paved on Monday, September 20. Traffic will be maintained during the process, motorists are asked to use an alternate route to ensure safety for workers within these areas.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
abc57.com
Nappanee neighbors say high speeds are nothing new on State Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A new report from the Elkhart Sheriff reveals high speeds were a big factor in the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her staffers Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, and Nappanee resident Edith Schmucker. New details in the crash investigation reveal the driver, Potts, was...
abc57.com
Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
abc57.com
Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured after three-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old Goshen woman was knocked unconscious after a three-vehicle crash on State Road 19. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15, near County Road 32 when an 83-year-old man from Goshen rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a turn. The force of the...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
