Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf senior named as National Merit semifinalist

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Max Rantilla, a senior at Bettendorf High School, was recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program as a National Merit semifinalist.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several requirements. They must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal and earn SAT scores that confirm their earlier qualifying test performance. Semifinalists and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes a self-descriptive essay and information about their participation and leadership in school and community activities. About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half of the finalists are selected as Merit Scholarship winners and earn the Merit Scholar title.

Bettendorf High senior Max Rantilla was named a National Merit semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Program.

“BHS prides itself on a rigorous curriculum with clear learning outcomes. The staff provides engaging learning experiences and course offerings, including honors, advanced placement and college-level coursework that challenge students to achieve their highest potential,” said Principal Kristy Cleppe. “We are immensely proud of Max Rantilla and all previously recognized students, as well as the teachers who prepared them. With this level of achievement, these students and staff exemplify commitment in the pursuit of excellence.”

Rantilla received a perfect score of 36 on the ACT standardized test back in May.

