Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of college football
Even though Week 3 didn’t quite live up to Week 2 of college football, there was still plenty of exciting action. The slate wasn’t as loaded as last weekend, but some close games and a couple of intriguing top 25 matchups led the way on Saturday. Following the action, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 after Week 3.
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls
Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
College Football Roundup Week 3: What It All Means. Welcome Back, Pac-12
College football Week 3 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated aspects to the weekend, and what it all means. It’s not like Kansas beat a bunch of Cream Puff State teams on the way to the 3-0 start. Yeah, there was Tennessee Tech, but the O got rolling in road wins against West Virginia and Houston, too. Now Kansas has its first 3-0 start since 2009.
USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3
Where are all the top teams in the Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. USA TODAY Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous...
Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview
Appalachian State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Appalachian State (1-1), Troy (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Georgia Southern vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia Southern vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Georgia Southern (2-0), UAB (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State Prediction, Game Preview
Middle Tennessee vs Tennessee State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN. Record: Middle Tennessee (1-1), Tennessee State (0-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week...
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 following Week 3
Week 3 of college football is in the books, and all eyes are now on Week 4. Before we get there, though, updated rankings are being released following the latest weekend of action. On Sunday, ESPN released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. No teams ranked in...
Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arizona State (1-1), Eastern Michigan (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Game Preview
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: Chicago Bears (1-0), Green Bay Packers (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Game Preview. Why Chicago...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Miami win
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' win over Miami in the team's third contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies now head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington next weekend to open SEC play versus Arkansas.
North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview
North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Army vs Villanova Prediction, Game Preview
Army vs Villanova prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Army (0-2), Villanova (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
Buffalo vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Buffalo (0-2), Coastal Carolina (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Game Preview
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers How To Watch. Record: New England Patriots (0-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. New...
Cincinnati vs Miami University Prediction, Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Cincinnati (1-1), Miami University (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
College GameDay crew picks winner of 4 B1G matchups in Week 3
College GameDay made their picks for 4 B1G games ahead of Week 3’s exciting slate of college football. The crew, with guest picker and Appalachian State alum Luke Combs, picked the results of Purdue v Syracuse, Oklahoma v. Nebraska, Michigan State v. Washington and Penn State v. Auburn. The...
