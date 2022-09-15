Lucas Moura misses out for Tottenham again

Tottenham will again be without Lucas Moura for Saturday’s visit of Leicester but boss Antonio Conte could rotate his otherwise fully-fit squad.

Moura remains sidelined with an ankle injury after also sitting out the midweek defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Conte admitted the need for more “energy” against Leicester during his press conference on Thursday and may be tempted to recall Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski.

Leicester’s Dennis Praet is expected to be in the Foxes’ travelling squad for the Premier League match.

The midfielder has been nursing a foot injury and missed training this week but boss Brendan Rodgers believes he will be fit.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are the only absentees for the struggling Foxes.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Gil, Richarlison.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Faes, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

