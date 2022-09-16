Man injured in shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers were sent to the 1200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue regarding a gunshot disturbance. While on their way, the officers learned about a gunshot victim in the 700 block.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
