Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Protesters Confronted By Counter-Protesters Outside Boston Children's Hospital
A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of transgender youth. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans protesters...
2 Teens Killed in Attleboro Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Police told WJAR-TV that they responded to South Avenue at West Street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree. The occupants, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were killed. Their names have...
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus
A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
Woman Hit and Killed by Box Truck in Rockport
A woman was hit and killed by a box truck in Rockport, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, according to Rockport police. Police said the woman was hit on Railroad Avenue just before 3 p.m. The truck driver and two passersby were trying to help when police arrived. The victim was airlifted...
Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash
A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
Teacher Vacancies Up in Boston This Year; Union Points to Burnout, New Positions
As students in Boston settle in to the new school year, the city's school district is still working to hire teachers to fill stubborn vacancies, an issue plaguing education officials nationwide. There were over 220 teacher vacancies districtwide as of the last week in August of this year, according to...
Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
Flames Engulf Multi-Family Home in Everett, Leaving 5 Displaced
Five people will need somewhere to stay after a fire ripped through the third floor and back porch of a multi-family home in Everett, Massachusetts Monday morning. Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department spent hours battling the fire on Woodlawn Street Monday, where they were met with towering flames when they first arrived.
Hot Chix Boston Opens in Cambridge's Inman Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that the team behind a pop-up spot featuring fried chicken sandwiches would be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Cambridge. Now we have learned that the place has debuted. Based on a tweet from @TroySch1, Hot Chix Boston...
Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here, and on Friday, the MBTA said the work was 96% complete. In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.
Seal Spotted Hanging Out in Beverly's Shoe Pond
An unexpected visitor is delighting passersby at a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts. Once word started spreading of a seal swimming in Shoe Pond, people went out of their way to catch a glimpse of the unlikely sight. Jeannine Nash is one of many who has had the joy of watching...
MBTA Could Face a Deficit Up to $421 Million By 2024
The financial cliff looming in front of the MBTA turned out to be more of a financial hill last year, but that might be just a blip as the agency wrestles with the likelihood of adding more costs to an already-strained budget. With fiscal year 2022 now in the rearview...
Critically Endangered Frogs on Display in New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo Lobby
If you're planning a visit soon to New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo, expect to be greeted by some new faces when you enter. Five female Panamanian golden frogs are now calling Buttonwood Park's admission building home, in one of the terrarium habitats in the lobby. They're right next to another terrarium with four different species of poison dart frogs.
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay' Mixes Up Some Winning Tailgating Snacks
He's taken down the best of the best. Yes, Chef Lambert Givens of Hunters Kitchen and Bar in South Boston went on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and actually took down the man, the myth, and the typically unbeatable legend, Bobby Flay himself. Chef Givens and Hunters are known for...
