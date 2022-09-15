ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
ALASKA STATE
WNYT

Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule, federal officials said. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement that she was notified by the National Nuclear Security Administration late Friday that the plutonium had been removed. The work that started last year had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.
CARSON CITY, NV
WNYT

Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change and violating their constitutional rights. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon-based nonprofit...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whiting, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
Whiting, IN
Business
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WNYT

Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WNYT

Justice for the Hundred Rally makes noise in Colonie

Calls from advocates continue for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act. A rally was held outside Colonie Center Mall, calling on the Governor to sign it. The rally was held on September 17 in light of Puppy Mill Awareness Day. The New York State Legislature passed...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
ARKANSAS STATE
WNYT

Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing

Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
SELKIRK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schaeffer
WNYT

Woman drowns in Ballston Lake

Police are investigating the drowning death of a woman in Saratoga County. The county sheriff tells us they responded to a call from a person who lives on Zani Lane in the town of Ballston. The caller says he found his wife – 74-year-old Susan Duglin – in the water...
BALLSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy