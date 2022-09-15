Read full article on original website
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule, federal officials said. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement that she was notified by the National Nuclear Security Administration late Friday that the plutonium had been removed. The work that started last year had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change and violating their constitutional rights. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon-based nonprofit...
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia governor signs abortion ban, making state the second to enact abortion restrictions since Roe overturned. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
Justice for the Hundred Rally makes noise in Colonie
Calls from advocates continue for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act. A rally was held outside Colonie Center Mall, calling on the Governor to sign it. The rally was held on September 17 in light of Puppy Mill Awareness Day. The New York State Legislature passed...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing
Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
Police are investigating the drowning death of a woman in Saratoga County. The county sheriff tells us they responded to a call from a person who lives on Zani Lane in the town of Ballston. The caller says he found his wife – 74-year-old Susan Duglin – in the water...
