ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Study ranks New Hampshire last in country for ease of voting

CONCORD, N.H. — A new study suggests New Hampshire is the hardest state in the country in which to vote, pointing to the state's election policies that it says can create obstacles for voters to cast their ballots. Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WMUR.com

Former Ambassador Haley visits New Hampshire to support GOP candidates

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is visiting New Hampshire to campaign for local Republicans. Haley said she's focused on helping to forge a GOP win in November, but after that, she will decide on a possible run for the White House. The former two-term governor...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Joe Biden
WMUR.com

Demand in NH high for wood, pellets as weather cools amid high heating fuel costs

ANTRIM, N.H. — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, meaning heating season has nearly in New Hampshire at a time when fuel costs remain high. A gallon of heating oil in New Hampshire on Thursday was $4.72. Propane costs $3.77, while kerosene costs $5.77 per gallon. The high prices have some looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 220 new COVID-19 cases

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday. There has been an average of 193 cases per day over the past week, officials said. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported and the total number of deaths in the state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Buttigieg visiting New Hampshire for Democratic fundraiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Hampshire this weekend to headline a major election year fundraiser for Democrats. Buttigieg hasn't always been willing to talk politics when visiting New Hampshire. When he was in Berlin last month on an official visit and was asked if he thinks New Hampshire should retain the first-in-the-nation primary, he was quick to point out that he was limited in what he could say under the Hatch Act, which constrains his political activity as a member of the Executive Branch.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Supply#Water Treatment#Water Pressure#Politics State#Politics Governor#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#The National Guard
WMUR.com

Beards for Bucks campaign raises money for child advocacy centers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The popular Beards for Bucks fundraiser for New Hampshire's child advocacy centers is back for an eighth year. Police officers pay $50 to join, set up the fundraising page and then stop shaving for the month of October. Forty-five departments statewide take part in the program, which raised more than $285,000 last year.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Republican congressional candidates look to build war chests

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire congressional candidates are busy this week, not on the campaign trail, but working behind the scenes to make sure their campaigns have the resources necessary to win. Republicans said they hope that in the 2022 midterm elections, they will not only remove the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WMUR.com

Epidemiologist warns that COVID-19 cases aren't declining in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — While many people want to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire's epidemiologist said Wednesday that the virus is still very present in the state and is still deadly. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been declining nationwide in recent weeks, but state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Video: Breezy, chilly first day of Autumn in New Hampshire

Welcome to autumn! The coolest air so far this season drains down behind Thursday's rain along with strong northwest winds. Quite breezy and chilly for the first full day of autumn today. High temperatures will only be in the mid/upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Northwest winds gusting to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler than that.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy