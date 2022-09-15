ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Salvation Army members traveling to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two Salvation Army workers from Massachusetts are preparing to fly to the island to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. "I go there, honestly, with the mindset of really helping out," said Jordan Avery, an emergency disaster services volunteer, who is leaving Friday morning. "It's a lot of work and I'm fortunately lucky that I'm able to go and support the mission and really help those in need."
Editorial: Sept. 23, 2022: Playing Politics Gone Too Far

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Exploiting desperate people for political gain isn’t part of any elected official’s job description. Even if it were, Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida, and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas. If these men are so intent on using the power of their...
North Attleborough, Plainville issue boil water notices after E. coli detected

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Two Massachusetts towns issued a boil water notice Thursday following the detection of E. coli in routine water sample collections. North Attleborough officials said water samples collected Wednesday tested positive for E. coli., which was detected in the raw part of the water system and treatment facility the town shares with Plainville.
Former WCVB videographer awarded fire chief's helmet

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A beloved member of the Channel 5 family received a big award. The Massachusetts Fire Chief's Association awarded a Chief's Helmet to Stanley Forman for his many years of covering fires. The ceremony was Wednesday in Manchester-by-the-Sea. The Pulitzer Prize wining photo-journalist joined NewsCenter 5 in...
MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is starting to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks took the cars from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to be scrapped by a company in Wareham. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of...
Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim

NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
The Family Pantry of Cape Cod reports 45% increase in demand over last year

HARWICH, Mass. — Demand keeps increasing, butThe Family Pantry of Cape Cod is committed to feeding anyone who needs help. "We are running about 45% ahead of last year. It's been enormous. We've seen double-digit increases before, we've never seen increases like this," said Christine Menard, the executive director.
A place of support for veterans and Gold Star families

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2010, a group of combat veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders formedMassachusetts Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit group committed to memorializing post-9/11 veterans who did not return home. The nonprofit group’s fundraising events help support these Gold Star families. The funds also support the Innovets program – designed to help veterans develop their own business ventures and get feedback from other professionals.
Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
Video: Gerbil named Bella becomes TikTok sensation

SANDY, Ore. (Video: KPTV via CNN) — A new TikTok sensation with thousands of followers is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Bella, the gerbil, lives in Oregon and has more than 14,000 followers on the social media platform. Kyle Bryant and his wife, Marylou,...
