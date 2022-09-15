NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two Salvation Army workers from Massachusetts are preparing to fly to the island to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. "I go there, honestly, with the mindset of really helping out," said Jordan Avery, an emergency disaster services volunteer, who is leaving Friday morning. "It's a lot of work and I'm fortunately lucky that I'm able to go and support the mission and really help those in need."

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO