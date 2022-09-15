Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WCVB
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
WCVB
Attorneys, lawmaker report death threats as migrants sue Florida governor
SANDWICH, Mass. — Attorneys representing dozens of migrants who were flown from Texas to the island of Martha's Vineyard by the state of Florida say their clients are receiving "hate messages and death threats" as they pursue a lawsuit. Attorneys with Lawyers for Civil Rights, which represents a majority...
WCVB
Salvation Army members traveling to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two Salvation Army workers from Massachusetts are preparing to fly to the island to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. "I go there, honestly, with the mindset of really helping out," said Jordan Avery, an emergency disaster services volunteer, who is leaving Friday morning. "It's a lot of work and I'm fortunately lucky that I'm able to go and support the mission and really help those in need."
WCVB
'Baffles me': Man's redesigned Massachusetts state flag put on pamphlets given to migrants
A Massachusetts man says a version of the state flag that he designed years ago was used on the brochures given to migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. William Bodine, of Pittsfield, said he redesigned the flag on PowerPoint during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bodine uploaded it to...
WCVB
Editorial: Sept. 23, 2022: Playing Politics Gone Too Far
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Exploiting desperate people for political gain isn’t part of any elected official’s job description. Even if it were, Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida, and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas. If these men are so intent on using the power of their...
WCVB
North Attleborough, Plainville issue boil water notices after E. coli detected
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Two Massachusetts towns issued a boil water notice Thursday following the detection of E. coli in routine water sample collections. North Attleborough officials said water samples collected Wednesday tested positive for E. coli., which was detected in the raw part of the water system and treatment facility the town shares with Plainville.
WCVB
Electric bills could increase 64% this winter in Massachusetts, National Grid warns
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts electricity customers could be facing a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned on Wednesday. Citing the high price of natural gas used in generating the power, the utility company said winter electricity rates taking effect on Nov. 1, will be sharply higher than they were last winter.
WCVB
Former WCVB videographer awarded fire chief's helmet
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A beloved member of the Channel 5 family received a big award. The Massachusetts Fire Chief's Association awarded a Chief's Helmet to Stanley Forman for his many years of covering fires. The ceremony was Wednesday in Manchester-by-the-Sea. The Pulitzer Prize wining photo-journalist joined NewsCenter 5 in...
WCVB
WCVB's Doug Meehan tries hand at being firefighter, EMS responder
BOSTON — Every day, firefighters and EMS professionals are out helping save lives. But what is it like to walk the in their boots and what does it take to do their job?. WCVB’s Doug Meehan had the chance to find out. At first glance, the image of...
WCVB
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
WCVB
WATCH: US military releases footage of training jet striking bird and crashing
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The U.S. military has released dramatic cockpit footage of the moment a training jet collided with a bird and crashed in Texas. Watch above: Cockpit video shows military plane strike bird before crash. Released a year after the Sept. 19, 2021 incident, the video was...
WCVB
Massachusetts Gaming Commission hears mixed views on sports betting rollout
BOSTON — Nearly every online sports betting company that gave the Gaming Commission its opinion during a roundtable Thursday said it would be OK with in-person sports betting starting before mobile or online wagering with one glaring exception: Boston-based DraftKings, which said it would rather see all operators go live on the same date.
WCVB
MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is starting to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks took the cars from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to be scrapped by a company in Wareham. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of...
WCVB
Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim
NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
WCVB
The Family Pantry of Cape Cod reports 45% increase in demand over last year
HARWICH, Mass. — Demand keeps increasing, butThe Family Pantry of Cape Cod is committed to feeding anyone who needs help. "We are running about 45% ahead of last year. It's been enormous. We've seen double-digit increases before, we've never seen increases like this," said Christine Menard, the executive director.
WCVB
A place of support for veterans and Gold Star families
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2010, a group of combat veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders formedMassachusetts Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit group committed to memorializing post-9/11 veterans who did not return home. The nonprofit group’s fundraising events help support these Gold Star families. The funds also support the Innovets program – designed to help veterans develop their own business ventures and get feedback from other professionals.
WCVB
Despite inflation and fuel costs, GBFB still getting millions of meals to those in need each month
BOSTON — TheGreater Boston Food Bank is seeing an overall 15 percent increase in food prices this year compared to last year, an added cost that is impacting its overall operations. And the cost to fuel the fleet of trucks has been up as much as 70 percent from 2021.
WCVB
Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
WCVB
Video: Gerbil named Bella becomes TikTok sensation
SANDY, Ore. (Video: KPTV via CNN) — A new TikTok sensation with thousands of followers is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Bella, the gerbil, lives in Oregon and has more than 14,000 followers on the social media platform. Kyle Bryant and his wife, Marylou,...
