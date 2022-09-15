ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle

GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tomah, WI
City
Madison, WI
Tomah, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Government Contracts#Disability#The U S District Court#The Department Of Defense#Hvac
WEAU-TV 13

Logan High School to hold classes as normal Monday despite threat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students will return to class as normal Monday at Logan High School in La Crosse despite the school receiving a threat Friday. In a letter to students, parents and staff Sunday, Logan principal Wally Gnewikow said the building has been cleared and deemed safe. Regular classes will proceed.
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrcitytimes.com

Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist

PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
winonaradio.com

17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
WINONA, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy