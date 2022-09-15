Read full article on original website
Related
Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
wearegreenbay.com
One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle
GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit list
CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) — A former Cashton educator charged in connection to a hit list has agreed to a plea deal. As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher’s names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Names released in fatal Adams Co. shooting involving deputy
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday released additioal information including the names of those involved after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man wanted by police. The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to a...
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Adams County Deputy Was Armed
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Logan High School to hold classes as normal Monday despite threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students will return to class as normal Monday at Logan High School in La Crosse despite the school receiving a threat Friday. In a letter to students, parents and staff Sunday, Logan principal Wally Gnewikow said the building has been cleared and deemed safe. Regular classes will proceed.
WEAU-TV 13
Host of PBS’s Around The Table Farm hosts Makers Market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inga Witscher, host of ‘Around The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday. People came from far and wide to support local farmers featured at the Makers Market at Witscher’s Osseo dairy farm. “We are...
WSAW
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
wwisradio.com
Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrcitytimes.com
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist
PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes Campaigns in Jackson Co.
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/17/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/17/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (9/17/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (9/17/22)
Watermain near La Crosse river marsh to shut down temporarily
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
winonaradio.com
17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
Comments / 0