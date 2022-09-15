TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.

