Motorsports

Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

Speedway Digest

Nolensville Little League All-Star Team Will Be Honored as Bms Neighborhood Heroes at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Nolensville Little League All-Star team, who made a stellar run in the Little League World Series in August and captured the hearts of nearly every Tennessean with their ‘magical’ play, will be honored as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday evening during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
BRISTOL, TN
racer.com

Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol

Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
BRISTOL, TN
