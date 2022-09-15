Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
Kevin Harvick wanted Kyle Busch at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick: “I’m not the guy spending the money.”. All year, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a sponsorship search to replace MARS Incorporated. However, they’ve failed to come up with the funding and now Kyle Busch will exit their driver roster at the end of the 2022 season.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit
During tonight’s NASCAR Xfinity Series action things got intense. Racing for a regular season championship… The post Ty Gibbs Gets Bumped by Noah Gragson, Loses NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship After Early Exit appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
MLB・
NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Reacts to Chris Buescher’s Win at Bristol Motor Speedway
Last night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway was one for the books. Brad Keselowski experienced his first win as an owner. His driver and RFK teammate, Chris Buescher, was able to grab the checkered flag. This was a great night for the Fords as a whole. For Brad...
NASCAR Made a Mistake Setting the Xfinity Series Playoffs Field
Expanding the Xfinity Series playoffs would cost NASCAR nothing but be valuable to drivers and teams. The post NASCAR Made a Mistake Setting the Xfinity Series Playoffs Field appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol
Alex Bowman doesn't have a great shot to improve his standing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol. The post Alex Bowman Isn’t Anywhere Close to Safe as the NASCAR Playoffs Head to Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title
Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway… The post AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest
Auto Club Speedway is going ahead with the conversion of its oval into a short track, which is good news for racing fans. The post NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series ends the Round of 16 portion of their 10-race playoff with Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At the end of 500 laps at this .533-mile oval, the number of championship-eligible drivers will be cut from 16 to 12. No one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nolensville Little League All-Star Team Will Be Honored as Bms Neighborhood Heroes at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The Nolensville Little League All-Star team, who made a stellar run in the Little League World Series in August and captured the hearts of nearly every Tennessean with their ‘magical’ play, will be honored as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday evening during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.
NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek a candidate to join 23XI Racing
John Hunter Nemechek is expected to be a candidate to join NASCAR's 23XI Racing if Kurt Busch retires. Plus, 23XI Racing has contingency plans without Reddick.
NFL・
racer.com
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0