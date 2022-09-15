ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

New Animal Services Director for Santa Barbara County Announced

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of experience in animal welfare and management and has actively led nationally-recognized organizations in leadership development, innovative partnerships, and community engagement.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Brush Fire Extinguished on Turnpike Onramp

A small brush fire was extinguished on the Turnpike Road northbound onramp Saturday afternoon. At 12:49 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area and discovered a small patch of vegetation of grass pushing smoke onto the freeway. The northbound lanes were shut down for several minutes due to...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Stearns Wharf Celebrates its 150th Birthday!

11:00 a.m. - Opera Santa Barbara performance. 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Mystic Whaler tall ship exchanging "gunfire" with the Wharf Cannon. 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Clam Chowder competition with free tastings. Participants will be eligible to win coupons to the wharf restaurants. 2:00 p.m. - Santa...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Plane Crashes on Ventura Beach

There are no injuries reported as a single engine plane crashed onto a Ventura Beach Friday afternoon. Around 4:40pm, the propeller plane was carrying three occupants when it crashed into the jetty of Marina Park off Pierpont Ave near the Harbor, according to the Ventura Police Department. There were no...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash

Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

It's Creek Week!

This year’s Creek Week celebration takes place September 17 – 24. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events. Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 17 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join choose from over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up our local beaches.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday

The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office will be doing a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check on Saturday, September 17, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event is by appointment only and the address will be disclosed once the appointment is made. Currently 4 out of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Doug Margerum Nominated Winemaker of the Year

Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. Winners will be announced in the magazine’s Best of Year Issue in December 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SBCC Extended Learning Names New Vice President

At their meeting on Sept. 15, the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees announced that Carola Smith has been selected to serve as Vice President, School of Extended Learning, for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). She will begin serving in the role immediately. Smith has served as the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Measure T is Not As it Seems

I have been told Measure T is simple; a yes vote will stop the hotel project. I question that, if it was as easy as yes or no, why is there no mention of a hotel in the wording of Measure T?. Truth is, it’s complicated. The City Attorney...
CARPINTERIA, CA

