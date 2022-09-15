Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Clayshire Castle Medieval Faire returns this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Indiana — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Chuck Lofton visiting Clayshire's Castle for Chuck's Big Adventure.) If you want to take it back to medieval times, here's your chance. Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana, is hosting their annual Medieval Faire this...
WTHR
New vegan bakery opening in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — A gourmet bakery chain is opening its first Indiana location in Carmel on Friday, Sept. 30. Cinnaholic is celebrating its grand opening by offering every guest a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The new store is located...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
LIST: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
INDIANAPOLIS — The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and spooky) has arrived. Fall officially started Thursday, Sept. 22. That not only means re(leaf) from the heat, but that plenty of feasts and fright are in our near future. There are a lot of events happening across central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Cancer Support Community is getting ready for its 23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday, Sept. 24. It will be held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The organization expects 5,000 people to attend the event, which raises more than $300,000 for CSC...
RELATED PEOPLE
8-year-old cancer survivor signs with Indianapolis Indians for the day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians made a very special addition to their roster Thursday at Victory Field. The team signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract before their game against St. Paul. He was diagnosed with blood cancer last October and is currently in remission at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.
Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St. We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and...
City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a north side church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Walter F. Goodloe, 61, was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two other men were wounded. Officers were called to check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
Indiana Forest Alliance concerned construction is adding to flooding of Marion County forest
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A new trend has some people in a southeast Marion County community concerned. "They're taking a quiet, residential and agricultural area and overnight, turning it into a massive industrial park," said Jeff Stant, the executive director with the Indiana Forest Alliance. Stant said a...
WTHR
Operation Football Week 6: Westfield at Brownsburg, Spirit Award
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs play the 3-2 Westfield Shamrocks for week 6 of Operation Football. Brownsburg is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the...
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHR
Traffic backed up at US 31 near 116th Street in Carmel
Several vehicles were involved in the accident. We'll update you as we learn more.
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation. Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
WTHR
3 shot near church on Indy's near north side
Metro police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Broadway United Methodist Church. Karen Campbell shares more.
Comments / 0