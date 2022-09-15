ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Clayshire Castle Medieval Faire returns this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Indiana — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Chuck Lofton visiting Clayshire's Castle for Chuck's Big Adventure.) If you want to take it back to medieval times, here's your chance. Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana, is hosting their annual Medieval Faire this...
BOWLING GREEN, IN
WTHR

New vegan bakery opening in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A gourmet bakery chain is opening its first Indiana location in Carmel on Friday, Sept. 30. Cinnaholic is celebrating its grand opening by offering every guest a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The new store is located...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park

LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Cancer Support Community is getting ready for its 23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday, Sept. 24. It will be held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The organization expects 5,000 people to attend the event, which raises more than $300,000 for CSC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

8-year-old cancer survivor signs with Indianapolis Indians for the day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians made a very special addition to their roster Thursday at Victory Field. The team signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract before their game against St. Paul. He was diagnosed with blood cancer last October and is currently in remission at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St. We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

City reaches agreement with troubled east side condominiums

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced an agreement Thursday with the Towne & Terrace group to improve the far east side condominiums. As part of the agreement, the city will install IMPD security cameras and additional lighting. The city launched a lawsuit in 2013 with complaints about drug...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Week 6: Westfield at Brownsburg, Spirit Award

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs play the 3-2 Westfield Shamrocks for week 6 of Operation Football. Brownsburg is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

