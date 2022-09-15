Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wisconsin, Michels, Johnson campaign stop
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, rallied in Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 18, nearing the 50-day countdown to Election Day in the Badger State on Nov. 8. In Green Bay, DeSantis pitched votes for Republicans on the ballot in the crucial battleground state that...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections
Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s Biggest City Has Representation Problem During Budget Planning
The budget process for Wisconsin’s largest city is ramping up, and there are concerns residents in underserved areas will not receive as much priority due to a lack of representation. Milwaukee’s Common Council currently has four vacant seats, and is poised to adopt a city budget later this fall....
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Why I am Running Alongside Governor Evers
My name is Sara Rodriguez, and I am the Lieutenant Governor nominee, running alongside Governor Tony Evers in the upcoming general election. For those of you who may not know me, I am also a nurse, public health professional, small business owner, member of our State Assembly, and a working mom.
DeSantis to stump for Ron Johnson, GOP gubernatorial nominees
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be attending campaign events to boost Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Republican gubernatorial candidates Derek Schmidt in Kansas and Tim Michels in Wisconsin, the conservative group Turning Point Action announced on Friday. The rallies, which are being hosted by Turning Point Action, will take...
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
spectrumnews1.com
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
WBAY Green Bay
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
FOX 21 Online
Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
captimes.com
Letter | Mega-millionaire Michels presents false picture of himself
Dear Editor: Tim Michels presents himself as a blue-collar outsider with middle-class Wisconsin values. In fact, Michels is a mega-millionaire with a lifestyle that bears no resemblance to the image he seeks to project. Michels and his wife Barbara raised their family for nearly a decade in exclusive East Coast...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
