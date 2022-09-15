ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sandy Springs, GA (Photos & Maps)

Are you wondering where to eat in Sandy Springs, GA? From upscale Southern dining to casual pizza joints, this city has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, a hearty steak, or a delicious pasta dish, you’ll find plenty of great restaurants to choose from. To help narrow down your options, here are 15 of the best restaurants in Sandy Springs, GA.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA

Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia

Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Radio

Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel

ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Healing Bridge Clinic

Peachtree City, Ga. (August 29, 2022) – The Healing Bridge Clinic announced today that it will partner with the Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia (“HHCGA”) to bring much-needed health care services to the Hispanic/Latino(a) population of Fayette County and the surrounding counties. The first event planned as part of our new partnership, a free health fair called “A Better Tomorrow Healthcare Initiative”™, will take place during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Healing Bridge Clinic, located at 215 Willowbend Road in Peachtree City, Georgia.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)

Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
NEWNAN, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA

