The Just Between Friends Sale in Grand Rapids is going on now through the 17th. This is their huge fall and winter sale where you can get 50 to 90 percent off retail pricing on kid’s items. There are 215 thousand items that are either new or gently used. The deals are amazing and your dollar last longer at the Just Between Friends sale which is taking place at the former Art Van building on Alpine. You can find more information about the sale here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO