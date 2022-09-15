ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driving home care, kindness and learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.
Photos: 10th Annual ACF / GRBC Chef Brew Challenge Launch Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Another annual brew launch party in the books! On Thursday, Sept. 15, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its 10th annual Grand Rapids ACF / GRBC brew launch event at Grand Rapids Brewing Co. According to ACF, the three-hour event featured fresh...
Gallery: First weekend of ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize started on Thursday in Grand Rapids. The competition runs through Oct. 2. See photos from the first weekend:. Stick with News 8 for ArtPrize coverage throughout the competition. Now on WOODTV.com, find guides on getting around Grand Rapids, voting this year and buying the art.
Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba and The Luggage

The Luggage by Homayra Adiba is on display at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: Steve at Work by Steve Gathard. Fundraisers to rappel down Bridgewater Place. Meet the Artists:...
Meet the Artists: Amy Hamby and Paper in Bloom

Paper in Bloom by Amy Hamby is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: ’28th and Havana’ by Jon Vander …. ArtPrize exhibit aims to change homeless...
Just between friends sale

The Just Between Friends Sale in Grand Rapids is going on now through the 17th. This is their huge fall and winter sale where you can get 50 to 90 percent off retail pricing on kid’s items. There are 215 thousand items that are either new or gently used. The deals are amazing and your dollar last longer at the Just Between Friends sale which is taking place at the former Art Van building on Alpine. You can find more information about the sale here.
ArtPrize community kick-off event

Starting at 7 p.m. in Calder Plaza on Friday, you'll be able to find food, art and live music. (Sept.16, 2022) To The Point: 3rd Congressional District candidate …. News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 091722. Sept....
