WANE-TV
ISP: man accused of drunk driving with 1-year-old child in car
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his 1-year-old daughter, according to Indiana State Police. An Indiana State Trooper clocked 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan going 90 mph on Interstate 69 just east of Evansville...
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
WANE-TV
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement and Adkins now faces a term of five years probation to three years in prison, officials said.
WNDU
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old arrested in connection with a June shooting death appeared in court for a scheduled waiver hearing. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, a decorated Army veteran who was training to become a St. Joseph County Police Officer.
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with child molestation and battery after multiple victims interviewed, affidavit says
An Evansville man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a child and hitting and choking other children in different incidents. A probable cause affidavit filed by a detective with the Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Anterrico Momon was accused of the crimes during interviews with three different victims at Holly's House.
WANE-TV
ISP: Arkansas man arrested on nation-wide warrant during northern Indiana crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Arkansas man wanted for multiple felonies in Tennessee was arrested as police investigated a crash in northern part of the Hoosier state Friday, according to the Indiana State Police. Troopers took 26-year-old Myron L. Jones into custody after responding to a crash on...
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
(WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
14news.com
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m. Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say fire crews...
Police want help identifying vehicle allegedly used in trailer thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for identification of the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon. EPD says the vehicle has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky. Officers say trailers have been stolen during the day and night. Police say the suspect is a male that is […]
Motorcycle crash shuts down Lloyd Expressway westbound
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
wrul.com
Norris City Woman Picked Up on Drug Charges Early Friday Morning
A Norris City woman is free on bond following an early morning arrest in Carmi. 20 year old Sarah J Smith of rural Norris City was pulled over by Carmi Police around 2am Friday at the corner of Main and College Blvd. During the traffic stop, cops found her in possession of cannabis within her vehicle and also found her with drug paraphernalia according to the report. She was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Smith would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and 45 minutes later. She’ll be due in court in the coming weeks.
Sheriff: Inmate, jailer shared 949 phone calls before escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
wevv.com
Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say
A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw...
wevv.com
Woman arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in Evansville, authorities say
An Evansville woman was charged with dealing meth after authorities say she was pulled over with more than 100 grams of the substance on her. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles began back in August when a controlled purchase of meth was made from Poiles using a confidential source.
104.1 WIKY
Rape Suspect Turns Himself In
A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
