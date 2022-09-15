Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
WPFO
Cool and Wet Start to the Work Week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The summer temps of Sunday are long gone. Cool weather is here to start off the week, and they look to stick around for the rest of it. Monday and Tuesday look to be wet as well. We get a brief break from the rain for Wednesday with...
WPFO
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
WPFO
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
WPFO
Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
WPFO
Hannaford to open second Scarborough location in old Shaw's building
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Hannaford is set to open a second location in the town of Scarborough. The new supermarket and pharmacy will be at 417 Payne Road, which is the address of the Shaw's store that is closing Wednesday. Hannaford expects construction to start in early 2023. The store itself...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
RELATED PEOPLE
WPFO
USPS hopes new package sorting machine in Scarborough helps holiday season
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service's distribution building in Scarborough. The postal service says they wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season. The plant manager says...
WPFO
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries
(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
WPFO
Catholic Charities golf event aims to ease daycare shortage in Maine
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Catholic Charites of Maine will be hosting its 20th annual Golf Classic Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at The Woodlands in Falmouth. For more information, click here.
WPFO
Democratic socialist group refutes city's cost estimate for Portland ballot proposals
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than a dozen questions and proposals headed to Portland voters this November could cost $6.5 million, if they all pass. That could mean tax payers are left footing the bill. Proponents for some of the measures say the assessment is purely political. The estimate was released late...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Down 70+ corrections officers, Cumber County Jail searches for staffing solution
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Down more than 70 corrections officers, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has had to make some drastic changes in order to keep its jail open and retain the staff it already has. "We're down about 87 out of 180 people and about 72 of those are corrections...
WPFO
Small earthquake rattles Oxford County
GREENWOOD (WGME) -- A small earthquake rattled Oxford County late Thursday night, but it was so small, some people may not have even felt it. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake about two miles west of the town of Greenwood. It hit around 10:30 p.m. There haven't...
WPFO
Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
WPFO
Report: Portland ballot initiatives would cost city more than $6.5 million a year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s upcoming ballot initiatives will cost more than $6.5 million a year, according to Interim City Manager Danielle West. Cost Estimates for Ballot Questions by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. Her office did a fiscal impact study and found the proposals from the charter commission would cost an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Six facing charges after alleged assault, robbery in town of China
CHINA (WGME) -- Multiple people are facing several charges after what police are calling a break-in and violent armed assault in China. Investigators say six people entered a home on Alder Park Road just before noon Wednesday, assaulting the homeowner and stealing items from the home and garage, including guns, a chainsaw and a space heater.
Comments / 0