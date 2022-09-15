ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'

PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
MAINE STATE
Cool and Wet Start to the Work Week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- The summer temps of Sunday are long gone. Cool weather is here to start off the week, and they look to stick around for the rest of it. Monday and Tuesday look to be wet as well. We get a brief break from the rain for Wednesday with...
MAINE STATE
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
Patchy frost possible in Maine Early Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday night will be the coolest night of the season so far. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s by early Saturday morning. The combination of clear skies, a very dry atmosphere, and light winds will result in the first frost potential of the season for some areas.
MAINE STATE
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old

NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
NAPLES, ME
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries

(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
AUBURN, ME
Small earthquake rattles Oxford County

GREENWOOD (WGME) -- A small earthquake rattled Oxford County late Thursday night, but it was so small, some people may not have even felt it. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake about two miles west of the town of Greenwood. It hit around 10:30 p.m. There haven't...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
AUBURN, ME
Six facing charges after alleged assault, robbery in town of China

CHINA (WGME) -- Multiple people are facing several charges after what police are calling a break-in and violent armed assault in China. Investigators say six people entered a home on Alder Park Road just before noon Wednesday, assaulting the homeowner and stealing items from the home and garage, including guns, a chainsaw and a space heater.
CHINA, ME

