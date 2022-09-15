ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Here’s Why Adobe Fell 17% On Figma Acquisition And Third Quarter Print

Discusses the transaction details, highlights Q3 results with some commentary from the street. Software giant Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the talking point of U.S. equity markets on Thursday after announcing a huge $20 billion dollar acquisition of web-based collaboration design platform known as Figma. The transaction was announced simultaneously with the group’s third quarter results.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Quintanilla
Person
Shantanu Narayen
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Fortune

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument as to why his company is pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices

Patreon is laying off 80 people, around 17 percent of its workforce, and closing offices in Dublin and Berlin. A post from CEO and co-founder Jack Conte says that the cuts are happening because the company is changing its plans after trying to rapidly grow during the pandemic. It’s reducing the size of its teams in charge of “operations, recruiting, and other internal support functions” as well as its budget for sales and marketing.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Adbe#Adobe Acrobat#Financial Advisors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Adobe Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Adobe Chairman
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?

Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Disney
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 19

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thenewscrypto.com

Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector

The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank. Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B. Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.
BUSINESS
Sepehr Vafaei

How To Research A Crypto?

A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
ValueWalk

Liquidity Pools On DEX Protocols Are Struggling To Show Its Worth In Value

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets are keeping enthusiasts in a tangle, as market capitalization slipped by 7% after higher-than-anticipated inflation for August signaled the possibility of the Federal Reserve likely hiking interest rates again. The single-digit decrease pushed total market capitalization just below $998 billion from its previous $1.07 trillion standing.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy