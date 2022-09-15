Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Here’s Why Adobe Fell 17% On Figma Acquisition And Third Quarter Print
Discusses the transaction details, highlights Q3 results with some commentary from the street. Software giant Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the talking point of U.S. equity markets on Thursday after announcing a huge $20 billion dollar acquisition of web-based collaboration design platform known as Figma. The transaction was announced simultaneously with the group’s third quarter results.
CNBC
Adobe shares plunge on deal to acquire design platform Figma for $20 billion
Adobe said Thursday it will acquire design software firm Figma in a deal worth about $20 billion in cash and stock. The company also reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Adobe shares had their worst day since 2010. Adobe announced Thursday that it will acquire design software firm Figma...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to remote work as one reason for falling U.S. labor productivity. Like many bosses, Larry Fink wants to get his employees back to the office. But in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, the BlackRock CEO offered a new argument as to why his company is pushing a return to the office: helping to bring down the U.S.’s record inflation.
The Verge
Patreon is laying off 17 percent of its workforce and closing offices
Patreon is laying off 80 people, around 17 percent of its workforce, and closing offices in Dublin and Berlin. A post from CEO and co-founder Jack Conte says that the cuts are happening because the company is changing its plans after trying to rapidly grow during the pandemic. It’s reducing the size of its teams in charge of “operations, recruiting, and other internal support functions” as well as its budget for sales and marketing.
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
dailyhodl.com
These Altcoins May Outperform Ethereum Post-Merge, According to Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal
Macro guru and former co-head of hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Raoul Pal, is previewing what type of altcoins could outperform the second-largest crypto asset by market after the Ethereum (ETH) merge. Pal says that Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism will...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?
Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
tipranks.com
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
San Francisco tech unicorn Patreon lays off nearly 20% of staff
The CEO assured remaining employees that the company is in its "second Renaissance."
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 19
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk
GEM Digital Limited Commits $50m to Inery In Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing
Singapore, Singapore, 17th September, 2022, Chainwire. Inery secured $50 million in an Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token, $INR, in Q3 of 2022. How Buffett Has Used Leverage To Outperform. Warren Buffett would not have been able to...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Potentially Bearish Metric, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a potentially bearish pattern on the charts, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that 1.69 million Bitcoin, worth more than $33 billion at time of writing, moved onto exchanges between September 7th and the 13th. That figure represents the highest weekly spike in...
thenewscrypto.com
Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector
The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank. Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B. Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.
How To Research A Crypto?
A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
ValueWalk
Liquidity Pools On DEX Protocols Are Struggling To Show Its Worth In Value
Cryptocurrencies and digital assets are keeping enthusiasts in a tangle, as market capitalization slipped by 7% after higher-than-anticipated inflation for August signaled the possibility of the Federal Reserve likely hiking interest rates again. The single-digit decrease pushed total market capitalization just below $998 billion from its previous $1.07 trillion standing.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
