cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Inside Indiana Business
Addressing the teacher shortage
There’s a big supply and demand problem when it comes to the number of teachers in Indiana classrooms. There aren’t enough of them. Roncalli High School President Chuck Weisenbach has more about the teacher shortage and a potential solution.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has now officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the listing price by $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
Inside Indiana Business
Big economic deals in Fishers
From auto racing to hockey to a new event center, a billion-dollar business boom is taking off in Fishers. Mayor Scott Fadness breaks it all down.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
cbs4indy.com
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Inside Indiana Business
Economic development moving ahead in Muncie
With a series of economic development announcements that is the envy of many communities, Delaware County is on a hot streak. A traditionally industrial and agricultural county with a growing emphasis on technology and modern manufacturing, Muncie and Delaware County are attracting U.S. and international investment with an impressive record of “wins” in the past few months. Delaware County Commissioner James King has more.
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
Inside Indiana Business
National Law Enforcement Survival Summit coming to Terre Haute
A convention focused on healing the families of those lost in the line of duty is coming to Terre Haute. Shelley Klingerman, Founder & Executive Director, Project Never Broken, the sister of fallen Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency joins us to talk about the event and its unique mission.
Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Indiana goalposts almost come down thanks to huge collision with players (Video)
The Indiana goalposts looked in danger of falling after a whole swarm of players came barrelling into the base during a Hail Mary attempt. College football Saturdays have featured plenty of goalposts coming down. They just usually happen during raucous, field-storming celebrations. This Saturday, Indiana’s goalposts threatened to fall for...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
