ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex Bestie Kelsey Harris Subpoenaed To Testify In Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Trial

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5muU_0hwypesx00
Megan Thee Stallion.                     Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend Kelsey Harris has been subpoenaed to testify as the prosecution’s witness once the trial begins on Dec. 9, Rolling Stone reported. Before her arrival, Tory Lanez, whose accused of shooting Megan, was present to agree to the trial being delayed again. The trial’s delay was requested by Lanez and his team because his lawyer, Shawn Holley is working on two other cases. The trial was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

Harris was present in the SUV the night that Lanez allegedly shot the “Her” rapper twice in her feet in Los Angeles after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house.

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about her disdain for Harris. She believes that Harris met up with Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, after the alleged shooting and accepted money in exchange for her silence. She told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he offered her and Harris $1 million. She also detailed the conversation they had about him offering Harris money to Rolling Stone.

I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*** do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.

This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.

Back in July 2020, Harris spoke out about that night. After her former bestie said she accepted money during the CBS interview, she responded on social media.

“When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 15.

In a video she added:

If y’all not catching onto the social media games by now …then I don’t know what to tell y’all. I knew this was going to happen. This is just the beginning y’all. I know y’all want me to talk. So, like, when it’s my turn. Just know. I’m going to break everything the f*** down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

Lanez has plead not guilty to charges of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces being sentenced up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter

Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit

When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Kelsey, CA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Gayle King
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy