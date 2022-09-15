ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, TN

Mountaineer Days in Tracy City

The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
Bridgeport Looks Forward To An Exciting Weekend

By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the […]. By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the Bridgeport High School Class Reunion. Bridgeport City officials expect about two thousand visitors over the weekend to enjoy music, fireworks, children’s activities, and prize giveaways. The festival is in honor…
VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth

Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
8th annual Hunger Walk September 24

Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary Club’s 8th annual Hunger Walk will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The Hunger Walk is raising funds to combat food insecurity in Tennessee’s South Cumberland Plateau region. The 2022 Hunger Walk will take place along the Mountain Goat Trail from La Bella...
Whitwell woman dead after crash in Marion County Friday, THP says

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Whitwell woman is dead after crash in Marion County Friday, THP says. The crash happened on Highway 28. The 68-year-old driver of a Ford Escape was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed into the centerline and struck a Chevrolet Equinox head on at Ketner Mill Road:
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FIVE VEHICLES AT BLUE BIRD MOTORS WHILE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

To the area of West Ave at Blue Bird Motors for a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival contact was made with a grey Honda Accord that crashed into five vehicles at Blue Bird Motors. The male driver was found by officers around the side of the building in possession of an empty box of White Claw beer with him. There was a black plastic piece that was laying beside the beer box that was found to be from the bottom of the Honda Accord in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mr. Tyler Flowers.
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee

“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
