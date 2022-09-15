Read full article on original website
Air assets, 30 fire departments battle Panhandle fire
Banner County, Neb. — Erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground, are some of the obstacles facing firefighters in the 3,700-acre Smokey Fire in Western Nebraska. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said he is concerned for potential...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
Scottsbluff Police participate in 'Drive Sober' enforcement wave
From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”
'Monday Morning Sports Injury Clinic' to be held at BBGH in Alliance
Alliance- The Monday Morning Sports Injury Clinic at Box Butte General Hospital will be up and running this Monday, September 19 from 8am- noon! This clinic is hosted by Greater Nebraska Medical and Surgical Services’ Dr. Brian Shelmadine. “This clinic is meant to be mainly for injured athletes or...
Safeway in Chadron, Sidney partner with Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, NE — Food Bank for the Heartland has been selected as a charity partner for Safeway stores in Sidney and Chadron and will receive donations—throughout the month of September—from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.
Hemingford man pleads guilty to setting person on fire, possession of LSD
On Sept. 14, 24-year-old Jon Mazanec plead guilty in Box Butte County District Court during an arraignment to 2nd Degree Domestic Assault with a prior conviction (Class IIA Felony), 3rd Degree Domestic Assault (Class IIIA Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance-LSD (Class 4 Felony). Mazanec waived his right for...
AVFD Chief Shoemaker grateful for WESTCO donation
The City of Alliance would like to express our deep appreciation to WESTCO for their substantial donation of $40,000 to the Alliance Fire Department. Following the unfortunate loss of their building at the corner of Black Hills and 3rd Street, David Briggs, General Manager of WESTCO contacted the City to express their gratitude that the Alliance Fire Department was able to isolate the fire and prevent further loss of materials and equipment. Mr. Briggs expressed his desire to further demonstrate their gratitude and proceeded to seek and was able to secure a grant in the amount of $20,000. WESTCO matched this grant dollar-for-dollar, for a total donation $40,000.
1 arrested after Box Butte County fatal crash
SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a fatal crash in Box Butte County this weekend. The crash occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. MT Saturday. Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle and a car at the...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center BSN nursing program among tops in the nation
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
Alliance Berean Church to host 'Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer'
Alliance, Nebraska- Alliance Berean Church confirms the Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer, an event that brings women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans, and prayer will take place on September 24. Along with Priscilla Shirer, one of today’s top Bible teachers, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
