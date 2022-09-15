ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Two historic signs return to Downtown Roanoke

Nearly forty years after they first graced the building, two neon signs – left in storage for more than a decade -will once again adorn the City Market Building. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
Laminations company to establish new facility in Roanoke County

North American Specialty Laminations will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in southwest Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000 square foot production facility – in an existing structure – will be located on Benois Road just off Starkey Road, behind the Steel Services building. The County helped NASL identify their new home and also leveraged state funding to be used for workforce training. The project is expected to create 44 new jobs.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
VA Delegate says Norvel Lee’s story is an inspiration for Virginians

Thirty-years after his passing, an Eagle Rock native has been honored with an historic marker two miles from where his family’s home once stood. A member of the Virginia House of Delegates says that recognizing Mr. Lee draws attention to the limitless nature of human ability. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school

Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
Obituary for Judy B. Conner

Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
Underage man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting

On September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male outside of a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. An officer provided aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the juvenile male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The teen succumbed to his injuries a short time after his arrival at the hospital.
Police seeking Danville woman

The Danville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Naomi Willis, 62, was reported missing this morning by her family. She was last seen earlier this morning on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt. A search for Willis is currently underway with assistance from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Fire Department. The Danville Police Department is asking for the public to keep a look out for Willis, and if anyone has seen Willis or knows her location, call 911 immediately. Mrs. Willis is reported to have early stages of dementia and could possibly be lost.
Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
Missing woman found

A missing Danville woman was found Thursday after an extensive search. Naomi Willis, 62, was reported missing Thursday morning by her family after she was seen on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park. The search was conducted by the Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department,...
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup

NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Pulaski County woman found safe

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Breanna was found safe, according to the Town of Pulaski Police. EARLIER STORY: A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the...
