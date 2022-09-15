The Danville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Naomi Willis, 62, was reported missing this morning by her family. She was last seen earlier this morning on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt. A search for Willis is currently underway with assistance from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Fire Department. The Danville Police Department is asking for the public to keep a look out for Willis, and if anyone has seen Willis or knows her location, call 911 immediately. Mrs. Willis is reported to have early stages of dementia and could possibly be lost.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO