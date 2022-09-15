ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Owensboro man charged after shots fired at car with young child inside

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of shooting at a car with two adults and a young child inside. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to investigate a shooting that happened in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
OWENSBORO, KY
Man facing murder charge after August shooting on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An Evansville man who was recently arrested is facing new charges including murder and robbery in connection to a shooting that happened in August, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Brandon Artis is now facing that murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting, which happened on Aug. 28 at a home on Ravenswood Drive.
EVANSVILLE, IN
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
JASPER, IN
Posey County, IN
Posey County, IN
Evansville, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Man facing murder charge in August shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a murder charge in an Evansville shooting from August. Evansville Police say a man known as “Big Truck” shot and killed Trey McGillicudy. Police say they’ve identified that person as Brandon Artis. The shooting happened in late August on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation

Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
HENDERSON, KY
Police called to shots fired report in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
HENDERSON, KY
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Deputy Hicks celebrates progress one year after shooting

Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit. “You were becoming awake […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Union County Sheriff's Office investigating pursuit that left one person dead

The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Uniontown, KY, which occurred on September 16, at approximately 1:20 P.M. At 1:10 P.M. Morganfield Police arrived on the scene at United Community Bank in Morganfield, to investigate a possible fraud attempt in the drive-through line, according to law enforcement.
UNIONTOWN, KY
Affidavit says Mt. Vernon infant who died also had healing rib fractures from previous incident

An affidavit for probable cause released on Friday shows new information on the death investigation of a young child in the Posey County city of Mt. Vernon, Indiana. As we reported on Thursday, 26-year-old Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death after investigators said his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Truck crashes into business in Jasper

First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
JASPER, IN
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m. Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say fire crews...
EVANSVILLE, IN
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

