ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester

Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an October 18 debate with another debate scheduled for October 28 on Minnesota Public...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
MANCHESTER, NH
KAAL-TV

Early Tuesday & Wednesday Rain

We have some thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday morning (mainly before daybreak) as well as some isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning. A warm front will support the storms early Tuesday, but they will likely be stronger or more developed as they move into Wisconsin and Illinois. A cold front will then come through early Wednesday morning, which will help with thunderstorms early Wednesday. Both of these rain chances do not offer much of an opportunity for severe weather partially due to the timing of these storms during the overnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whiting, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
Whiting, IN
Business
City
Whiting, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
KAAL-TV

Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KAAL-TV

Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings’ nephew

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy