Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look
Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’
Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever. After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.” According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Jade Ash"
When Kanye West and introduced the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 as the successor to the original adidas YEEZY BOOST 350, it seemed likely that a V3 may likely follow it. However, the adidas YEEZY squad has kept the V2 around as the line’s go-to everyday sneaker with alternates such as the CMPCT and 380 supporting it. For 2022, the silhouette has shown no sign of slowing down with new colorways and restocks throughout the year.
Nike’s New Air Max Scorpion Sneaker Debuts Next Month
Nike has introduced a new sneaker to its herald Air Max running line with the latest Air Max Scorpion hitting stores soon. After images of the shoe initially surfaced in July, the sportswear giant unveiled today that the Nike Air Max Scorpion will hit stores next month. According to Nike, the Air Max Scorpion took 18 months to develop and its accelerated timeline was made possible due to its VR design software and simulation tools, which allowed for real time collabs between various designers, engineers and developers. Previously, testing protocols that took eight weeks could now be tested in five weeks. Nancy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Pink" To Drop Next Spring: Details
Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways are always been created. Jumpman knows that this is one of their most popular silhouettes, and they are never going to let the hype die down. Every single year, we get some incredible new sneakers, and that is most definitely going to be the case again in 2023 as numerous teasers have been shown off online. @zsneakerheadz has had the scoop on many of these offerings, including the "Washed Pink" model which can be seen down below.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low Get Ready for Christmas
As we near the beginning of the final quarter of the year, Jordan Brand has unveiled a Christmas-ready pair each of the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 1 Low. The Mid silhouette arrives with a special Black base featuring what seems like embossed detailing, while sharp hits of red land on the leather overlays and Air Jordan tongue insignia. A crisp white makes its way on to the panel swoosh, while other branding details can be found on the ankle and insole. The shoe rests on a white midsole and Gum rubber outsole and is tied together with green laces for a matching finish. Meanwhile on the Low offering, a similar Black base is contrasted with green overlays rather than red, and a yellow heel stamp with matching laces add another pop of color. The shoe maintains the rest of the detailing, however, such as the white panel swoosh, red Air Jordan tongue logo, white midsole and Gum outsole.
hypebeast.com
Miami Heat Colors Hit the Nike LeBron 20
LeBron James and are geared up for an exciting 2022-23 NBA season with the launch of the Nike LeBron 20. Now, following an early look at a Los Angeles Lakers colorway, the Swoosh has revealed a Miami Heat themed pair that pays tribute to James’ time with the team.
Comments / 0