Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry

LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 18

Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death

BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

R. Brian McDuffie

July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park

DECATUR — Of all the sumptuous artworks on display at the Arts in Central Park event Sunday, few could rival the strangeness of the “Mouse-Centipede-Robot” dreamed up by 5-year-old Cylas Sanson. It was an impromptu work, created and named on the spot by the Decatur boy who...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur car show to benefit toy drive

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur St. Teresa blanks Macon Meridian 62-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Macon Meridian on the scoreboard because Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow it in a 62-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on September 2 , Decatur St Teresa squared off with Belleville Althoff Catholic in a football game . For...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game

DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home

DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Police warn after Decatur man is conned out of cash

DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

