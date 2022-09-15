Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Friends come together at Special Olympics festival in Mattoon
MATTOON — Kent Wilson has a lot of good memories of friendly people and fun games at past Special Olympics Family Festivals, with his only complaint being that the events end at 2 p.m. "It's exciting," the Special Olympics athlete from Tuscola said of the festival. He added, "It...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 18
Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
Herald & Review
Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death
BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
Herald & Review
R. Brian McDuffie
July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park
DECATUR — Of all the sumptuous artworks on display at the Arts in Central Park event Sunday, few could rival the strangeness of the “Mouse-Centipede-Robot” dreamed up by 5-year-old Cylas Sanson. It was an impromptu work, created and named on the spot by the Decatur boy who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Decatur car show to benefit toy drive
DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Champaign Centennial renders Decatur St. Teresa's offense pointless 11-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Champaign Centennial's 11-0 blanking of Decatur St. Teresa at Decatur St. Teresa High on September 17 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa...
Herald & Review
Decatur St. Teresa blanks Macon Meridian 62-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Macon Meridian on the scoreboard because Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow it in a 62-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on September 2 , Decatur St Teresa squared off with Belleville Althoff Catholic in a football game . For...
Herald & Review
Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op collects skin-tight win against Farmer City Blue Ridge 40-36
A sigh of relief filled the air in Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's locker room after a trying 40-36 test with Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school football matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Week 4 high school rewind: MacArthur honors undefeated 1972 Generals team during Decatur city game
DECATUR -- The MacArthur football team had a surprise in store on Friday. When the Generals team captains came out for the coin toss before their Decatur city game with Eisenhower everything looked normal. The four players — Rodrick Millsap, Brylan McHood-Jones, Azarion Richardson and Jamari Tennin — were dressed...
Herald & Review
MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game
DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter,...
Herald & Review
Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home
DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Comptroller Susana Mendoza delivers two police vehicles to city of Arcola
Comptroller Susana Mendoza delivers two police vehicles to city of Arcola. Mendoza struck up a friendship last year with Arcola Mayor Jesus Garza, a Mexican immigrant who is the first Latino mayor of the town of about 3,000 people.
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Springfield and Beardstown find lipsmacking impasse 0-0
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig didn't have to call this one, but it ended the same way as the 2002 MLB All-Star game, a 0-0 tie between Springfield and Beardstown for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 16. In recent action on September 10, Beardstown faced off...
Herald & Review
Colin Hayes shows he can run, too, as Central Catholic finally takes care of Monticello
BLOOMINGTON — Quarterback Colin Hayes was cool with Central Catholic's game plan Friday night to emphasize the running game. Anything to finally beat Monticello. Hayes just wasn't thinking it would involve him so much. "We knew we had to pound the ball, and it ended up being me and...
Herald & Review
Police warn after Decatur man is conned out of cash
DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Comments / 0