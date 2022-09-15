DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.

DECATUR, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO