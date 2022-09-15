Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks boys golf team wins first match
The Destin High Sharks got their first win on the golf course this week with the boys team capturing a victory over Freeport at the Sharks' home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club. The Sharks beat Freeport, 215 to 242. Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with 48.
Destin Log
Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9
The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou. All proceeds will go directly...
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks fall in double overtime to Rocky Bayou
In a tough competitive battle, the Destin High Sharks lost on the road 28-22 in double overtime to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Fort Walton Beach Friday night. “We’re always ready for a contest … that’s what we’re here for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field at Meigs Middle School stadium Friday night.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Who founded the community just east of Destin?
We’ve all heard the story of Leonard Destin and his founding of the unique fishing village of Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month is about the family that started the farming community of Shoals, Florida, which was just east of Destin and is known as Miramar Beach today.
WJHG-TV
Memorial service held for Trey Pike, Former Vernon High Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community is remembering the former Vernon High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach who died last month. Trey Pike passed away in a boating accident on August 7th, at just 36 years old. Pike’s loved ones say he served as a role model to athletes...
crestviewbulletin.com
Bulldog defense shines in win over Pace
A hard-nosed Crestview Bulldog football team showed its teeth on Friday against undefeated Pace in their home opener. After narrowly losing to Gulf Breeze and Choctawhatchee in hard-luck games it almost seemed as if the football gods owed the Bulldogs a break. When Crestview misplayed a kickoff after a Pace touchdown setting up another quick score by the visitors it seemed as if a black cloud was over Jack Foster Stadium on the beautiful late summer night.
Destin Log
Food Truck Fest returns Oct. 2 for 2nd year at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village
From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes. The Food Truck Fest is set for Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and...
mypanhandle.com
Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
Destin Log
'This map doesn't make any sense': Destin wants to allow food trucks in more places
In an effort to expand the areas around town where mobile vendors or food trucks can park, Destin City Councilman Kevin Schmidt asked staff to come up with a new map at the recent council meeting. "This map doesn't make any sense," Schmidt said. The current map has "random squares...
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida
A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.
