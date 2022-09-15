ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

Destin High Sharks boys golf team wins first match

The Destin High Sharks got their first win on the golf course this week with the boys team capturing a victory over Freeport at the Sharks' home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club. The Sharks beat Freeport, 215 to 242. Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with 48.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9

The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou. All proceeds will go directly...
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Destin High Sharks fall in double overtime to Rocky Bayou

In a tough competitive battle, the Destin High Sharks lost on the road 28-22 in double overtime to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Fort Walton Beach Friday night. “We’re always ready for a contest … that’s what we’re here for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field at Meigs Middle School stadium Friday night.
DESTIN, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL

You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
FREEPORT, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Who founded the community just east of Destin?

We’ve all heard the story of Leonard Destin and his founding of the unique fishing village of Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month is about the family that started the farming community of Shoals, Florida, which was just east of Destin and is known as Miramar Beach today.
DESTIN, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldog defense shines in win over Pace

A hard-nosed Crestview Bulldog football team showed its teeth on Friday against undefeated Pace in their home opener. After narrowly losing to Gulf Breeze and Choctawhatchee in hard-luck games it almost seemed as if the football gods owed the Bulldogs a break. When Crestview misplayed a kickoff after a Pace touchdown setting up another quick score by the visitors it seemed as if a black cloud was over Jack Foster Stadium on the beautiful late summer night.
CRESTVIEW, FL
mypanhandle.com

Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin

DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach fire damages home and RV

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood. The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach. Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

