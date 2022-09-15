Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has competed a procession at walking pace through central London and is bound in a hearse for her final resting place at Windsor Castle. After being pulled more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage by 142 Royal Navy sailors, the coffin was transferred to a hearse at Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace. Dozens of Buckingham Place staff stood in a neat line in the palace courtyard, and many bowed or curtseyed as the procession passed by. The monarch’s coffin will go by car the 20 miles (32 kilometers) to Windsor Castle, where she will be interred later Monday alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
Lady Louise Windsor Pairs Flounce-Sleeved Dress with Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Lady Louise Windsor was formally outfitted for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning. Windsor arrived with her family at Westminster Abbey, wearing a black midi dress. Her style featured a flounced hemline and short sleeves, paired with a matching padded headband topped with a thin knotted bow. Accenting the royal’s ensemble was a black leather clutch, delicate bracelet, layered silver pendant necklaces and stud earrings. When it came to footwear, the 18-year-old royal wore a pair of black pumps with matching tights. Her shoes appeared to feature suede uppers and thin heels totaling 3 inches in height,...
Former President Obama Posts Tribute To Queen During Her Funeral: We’re ‘Mourning’ Her Passing
A sad day for all who knew, like those who worked alongside her in public service during her long reign. Barack Obama posted a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on behalf of himself and Michelle Obama. In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19, former president Obama posted a video and message on his Twitter.
Why Prince Harry was denied right to salute at Queen’s funeral
The Duke of Sussex was barred from giving the salute at the state funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after he and his wife Meghan, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.During the funeral procession, Prince Harry was photographed alongside other members of his family who were wearing military uniform.As they performed a military salute, Harry was seen bowing his head, with his arms by his sides.Among the royal family members walking behind the Queen’s coffin, Harry spent the greatest amount of time in the military, and is also the patron of a charity...
