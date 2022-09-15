Read full article on original website
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a big success, but is it a good movie?
Rogue One, about a band of fledgling Rebels who attempt to steal the Death Star plans, holds the distinction of achieving something no Star Wars film had since A New Hope: it became a surprise hit. Well, OK, not exactly. As only the second Star Wars feature film to hit theaters since 2005, everybody knew it would make money no matter what. But there were lots of questions and some pessimistic predictions. Given the troubled production that required Disney to bring in Tony Gilroy and his team to do more than the usual amount of eleventh-hour tinkering and reshoots, as well as the fact that the movie featured mostly new characters, Disney was likely not banking on A Force Awakens nostalgia-drenched success.
The best films of TIFF 2022
This was not a TIFF for the ages, and that’s okay: Not every edition of this annual week-plus getaway for cinephiles and cine-sellers is going to offer a string of masterpieces. This year, especially, it was enough that the festival happened at all, returning in full force after those two odd years of remote attendance. I was happy to be back on the ground, racing between the Scotiabank and the Lightbox, augmenting a steady diet of hastily wolfed fast food with the occasional more leisurely meal with friends. So what if the twinkling Steven Spielberg memory play that melted my peers into effusive puddles left me just a little cold? I got to see it on a massive screen, to bask in the glow of the theatrical experience. Even when the movies weren’t great, that was.
Maya Hawke Agrees With Millie Bobby Brown: ‘Stranger Things’ Has Too Many Characters
Maya Hawke agrees with co-star Millie Bobby Brown about “Stranger Things” having way too many characters. Hawke, who joined the Netflix hit series in its second seasons as Robin, was taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair when she was asked if fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die at the end of “Stranger Things 4.” “I don’t think he should’ve died, but I do think the show has too many characters,” Hawke responded. Brown made headlines ahead of “Stranger Things 4” streaming on Netflix by telling press that there are so many actors on the show that...
The Woman King review: a thrilling period epic
The Woman King opens purposefully and violently. The film’s first sequence, which brings to life a brutal battle from its sudden beginning all the way to its somber end, is a master class in visual storytelling. Not only does it allow director Gina Prince-Bythewood to, once again, prove her worth as a capable action filmmaker, but it also introduces The Woman King’s central all-female army, sets up the film’s core conflict, and introduces nearly every important character that you’ll need to know for the two hours that follow it. The fact that The Woman King does all of this within the span of a few short minutes just makes its opening sequence all the more impressive.
Framed today, September 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 19 and need some help?. An underrated aspect of Framed is the number of guesses a player can use. Six is a very fair number. With our hints, you might be able to solve it in less than three. Today’s film is...
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
Director Ti West discusses the making of Pearl, his horror prequel to X
Not many filmmakers are having as good of a year as Ti West. The writer-director made waves March when he released X, his A24-produced love letter to 1970s slasher flicks. Now, he’s back with Pearl. The new film, which is a prequel set 60 years before the events of X, reunites him with star Mia Goth, who reprises her role from the first film and plays Pearl‘s titular killer. Together, the two films have cemented Goth and West as one of the most exciting director-actor pairs working in Hollywood right now.
Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)
Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year’s X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.
