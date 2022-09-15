Read full article on original website
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
EW.com
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
EW.com
Primal creator talks shocking finale and how season 3 could transform the show
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Primal's season 2 finale. After a nearly two-year hiatus, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returned this summer with an astounding second season. Previously, wandering Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his trusty Tyrannosaur friend Fang pinballed between creature-feature assaults, barely surviving mutated ape-men, plague-riddled sauropods, and the occasional sorrowful witch. This year, the Adult Swim series embarked on a true serialized saga, as the caveman-dino duo sailed between prehistoric continents to rescue captured Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) and escape from a vengeful Chieftan (Fred Tatasciore). Then there was the small matter of the biggest warship ever, ruled by a villainous Queen (Amina Koroma). Also, maybe, the devil? (The whole season is currently streaming on HBO Max.)
EW.com
Get an exclusive look at 'My Monkey Grifter,' the Documentary Now! parody of My Octopus Teacher
If you're a documentary filmmaker, there are two major accolades you can receive. One, of course, is winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and taking home that iconic gold statuette. The other is being parodied on Documentary Now!, IFC's absurd comedy series that lampoons some of the most iconic docs of all time. The Netflix film My Octopus Teacher became an Oscar winner in 2021, winning for its intimate (and occasionally unsettling) exploration of a man's friendship with a wild octopus. Now, it's landing that second honor, with a parody episode in Documentary Now!'s upcoming season.
EW.com
House of the Dragon teaser reveals Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut
We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major changing of the guard. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week. A new sneak-peek teaser that dropped Sunday night confirms that Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke will now officially make their debut as the adult versions of the lead characters in House of the Dragon episode 6. They will presumably maintain those parts for the remainder of the series.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
