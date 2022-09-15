When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."

