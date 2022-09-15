TobyMac to bring Hits Deep Tour to Simmons Bank Arena
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Contemporary gospel artist TobyMac is set to make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.
TobyMac will bring his 2023 Hits Deep Tour to the Simmons Bank Arena February 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Other artists joining him will include CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.
Tickets are scheduled go on sale next Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $19 to $93.75. Arena officials noted that there will be a 20% fan discount off standard tickets using the code “INSIDER” from September 22 until October 13.
For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
