Read full article on original website
Related
Moses Lake police flush out elusive, wanted felon at public restroom
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One day after an elusive man wanted for several felony charges escaped their grasp, Moses Lake police officers brought him into custody by surrounding his stall at a transit center bathroom. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police Department, officers tried...
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Reports Vague Altercation from August
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted a vague report on their Facebook page, regarding an altercation between a Grant County Sheriff’s Office employee and someone accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. On August 6, around 11:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Wenatchee Police found a stockpile of tools Wednesday night after serving a search warrant on a hotel room believed to have been occupied by a burglary suspect and The East Wenatchee pharmacist who helped two firefighters avoid their required COVID vaccinations will pay a fine and undergo retraining, in order to keep his license.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman
A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
ifiberone.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office employee under investigation after alleged altercation
EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022. Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an...
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
One in Custody After Kennewick Officer-Involved Shooting
(Kennewick, WA) -- Gunfire exchanged between a fleeing suspect and a Kennewick Police Officer. This happened Tuesday night around 6:15 during a planned “top offender round-up” in conjunction with the Richland Police Department and the Benton County Sheriffs Office. A KPD detective saw 26-year-old Anthony Logan Martinez-Mata who was known by KPD detectives and was wanted on a felony assault charge involving a firearm and was also known to have several felony warrants. An officer tried to contact Martinez-Mata but he fled into an apartment complex. As the KPD officer attempted contact, Martinez-Mata grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer. The KPD officer returned fire. Martinez-Mata then retreated into an apartment. The resident of the apartment fled out a back window and contacted police. KPD officers contained Martinez-Mata to the apartment.
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
kpq.com
Hit and Run Leaves One Person Dead South of Othello
Washington State Patrol are investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead south of Othello Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was going westbound SR 24. At MP 79, the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was found dead at...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
ifiberone.com
Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata
EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0