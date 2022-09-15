Read full article on original website
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
Gallery: Low Country Hook Ocean Race
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Chatham Sailing Club and The Yacht Club of Hilton Head Island held its 7th Annual Low Country Hook Race on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery below!
WJCL
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegeorgeanne.com
Seven Things to do on River Street
Whether you are looking for a couples retreat, family day trip or a pre-wedding party, in the heart of Savannah lies a several-century-old cobblestone street that has something for everyone. River Street gives you a first-hand look at Savannah’s waterfront while providing nearly 100 restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and endless history. Here are some of the street’s biggest hotspots and must-see attractions!
wtoc.com
Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America
I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.
blufftontoday.com
Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal
The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
wtoc.com
Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Peanut Festival returned to Brooklet this year. The 2022 parade was held Saturday morning. Enjoy a replay of the live stream via WTOC.
wtoc.com
Organizations building affordable homes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Affordable housing is hard to find in many parts of our area, especially on Hilton Head Island. ”It just offers them something that impacts them for generations to come,” said Brenda Dooley, the executive director of Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Hilton...
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garden City grub worth the drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a […]
As A Local, I Would Never Eat At Savannah’s Famous Lady & Sons Restaurant Owned By A Celebrity
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in my hometown of Savannah, GA, I learned three critical lessons: don't feed the geese at Lake Mayer, don't get stuck behind a bachelorette party on a pedal pub and don't be fooled by tourist traps posing as Southern comfort food.
wtoc.com
Fundraiser held to help Chatham Co. teacher with stage 4 thyroid cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Misty Selph is a Chatham County teacher that’s been diagnosed with rare, stage 4 thyroid cancer. The only person that can treat it is a specialist at the MD Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas which comes with a large cost. But the community isn’t letting...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
WJCL
Hollywood superstar, comedian Adam Sandler coming to Savannah's Enmarket Arena this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: The Career Evolution of Adam Sandler. Hollywood superstar and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to the Hostess City of the South this fall. The Enmarket Arena announced this week that Sandler, along with a surprise guest, will perform Monday, November 14 at the venue.
wtoc.com
Pawn Stars filming in Savannah
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
Comments / 0