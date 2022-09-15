Read full article on original website
Ohio Department of Aging to Hold Pair of Walking Events Sept. 20-21 as Part of 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls Campaign
Ohioans invited to host similar events for Falls Prevention Awareness Week. Columbus, Ohio – In support of Falls Prevention Awareness Week, the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will host two walking events this week and welcomes all Ohioans to join in by organizing their own walking groups and events across the state.
Rail Safety Week Reminds Ohioans to be Alert at Rail Crossings
COLUMBUS, OH (Sept. 19, 2022) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) are participating in Rail Safety Week, September 19-25. The week is dedicated as a reminder to Ohioans to practice safety around all rail crossings. “We all have a role...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 19, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A complainant advised, that sometime today, someone vandalized the phone junction box at her neighbor’s residence and it took out her phone/internet. A complainant advised he found a Trek electric bicycle at his shop. The bicycle was taken to the...
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Too many OVIs? We’re taking your truck
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) -The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man did not suffer excessive fines when the court ordered the seizure of his $31,000 truck following his third drunk driving violation in 10 years. The court said the penalty from the Medina County Municipal Court against James...
Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
