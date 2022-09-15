Read full article on original website
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: The Legal Situation
(Part one of a four-part series) In recent years, evidence supporting the use of psychedelics for the treatment of unmet mental health disorders such as PTSD, depression, addictions and anxiety has done nothing but grow. Let’s dive into one of the substances emerging as potentially more therapeutic than traditional pharmaceutical...
Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic
Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
