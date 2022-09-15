ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Updated: Kentucky State Police arrest suspect in a Whitley County murder case

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Kentucky State Police announced on Friday that they have arrested a suspect accused of killing someone in Whitley County Wednesday.

Martin Canada, 48, was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center at 2:58 a.m. Friday, according to jail records. He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

State police were notified on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. of a fatal shooting that took place on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County, according to a news release. Canada’s listed address is also on Patrick Hollow Road, according to his arrest arrest citation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation involving Canada and 31-year-old Kyle Chadwell, according to state police. During the investigation, it was determined Canada allegedly shot Chadwell while they were in a physical altercation.

Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital where he died, according to the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, state police said.

The investigation is continuing by state police Detective Arron Peace. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office, according to state police.

